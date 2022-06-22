Cults Academy named fourth best school in Times Scotland survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Cults Academy named fourth best school in Times Scotland survey

By David Mackay
June 22, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 22, 2022, 11:39 am
Cults Academy, at the centre of a cancellation row
Cults Academy. Photo: DC Thomson

Cults Academy in Aberdeen has been named fourth in the Times Scotland national league table of secondary schools.

The study has been compiled assessing the percentage of pupils achieving five Highers in 2021.

From 170 leavers, Cults Academy had 78% pupils gain five Highers – up from 76% the previous year.

The figures put the Aberdeen secondary school fourth in the national Times Scotland table, up three places from last year.

The study stresses that Scottish schools that perform better in exams are becoming increasingly drawn from more affluent areas.

Last month, a Press & Journal study examined the differences between Cults Academy and Northfield Academy, where only 7% of school pupils left with five Highers in 2021.

Parents stressed that it was not fair to base success solely on academy performance – citing jobs bagged by former students.

Aberdeen City Council explained schools develop a “range of pathways” for pupils to excel in.

Times education correspondent Mark McLaughlin said: “Five Highers is a good measure of success, but not the only measure. For that reason, The Times has also published the socioeconomic profile of the top and bottom schools, which shows some punch above their weight.”

The Times Scotland High School League Table is available HERE.

School league tables

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]