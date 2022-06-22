Cults Academy named fourth best school in Times Scotland survey

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cults Academy in Aberdeen has been named fourth in the Times Scotland national league table of secondary schools.

The study has been compiled assessing the percentage of pupils achieving five Highers in 2021.

From 170 leavers, Cults Academy had 78% pupils gain five Highers – up from 76% the previous year.

The figures put the Aberdeen secondary school fourth in the national Times Scotland table, up three places from last year.

The study stresses that Scottish schools that perform better in exams are becoming increasingly drawn from more affluent areas.

Last month, a Press & Journal study examined the differences between Cults Academy and Northfield Academy, where only 7% of school pupils left with five Highers in 2021.

Parents stressed that it was not fair to base success solely on academy performance – citing jobs bagged by former students.

Aberdeen City Council explained schools develop a “range of pathways” for pupils to excel in.

Times education correspondent Mark McLaughlin said: “Five Highers is a good measure of success, but not the only measure. For that reason, The Times has also published the socioeconomic profile of the top and bottom schools, which shows some punch above their weight.”

