In Full: The Highland teaching jobs that are the hardest to fill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

In Full: The Highland teaching jobs that are the hardest to fill

Some posts have been advertised eight times and taken as long as 15 months to recruit for.

By David Mackay
Child holding hands while leaning on desk between piles of books.
More than a quarter of all Highland teaching jobs need to be readvertised. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design

New data has revealed the scale of the task of filling teaching jobs in the Highlands with some posts advertised as many as eight times.

Some vacancies have spanned more than a year as education bosses struggle to find suitable candidates.

Since the beginning of the 2021/22 academic year, Highland Council has posted an incredible 1,454 job adverts for teachers in its 199 schools.

The Press and Journal can now reveal that 391 of them, more than a quarter of the total, have had to be readvertised.

Which Highland teaching jobs are hardest to fill?

Data from Highland Council shows that head teacher positions and Gaelic Medium posts are amongst the hardest to fill.

A Gaelic primary school position working across schools in Portree was first advertised in March 2022 and was eventually filled in December 2023.

Meanwhile, St Clements Primary School in Dingwall and St Joseph’s RC Primary School in Inverness were both without head teachers for more than a year.

Exterior of Acharacle Primary School.
A job at Acharacle Primary School in Lochaber was advertised eight times before being filled. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

And the recruitment process for Dingwall Primary School also lasted just one day short of a year.

The search for a new head teacher for Kingussie Primary took five adverts and nine months, Glen Urquhart High School took eight months and four adverts and the Wick High School process took nearly five months and four adverts.

Which Highland schools are posting the most job adverts?

How is Highland Council addressing hard-to-fill vacancies?

The Press and Journal asked Highland Council whether it considered any alternative methods for advertising hard-to-fill or very rural locations.

The local authority was also asked what special provisions are put in place at schools left without head teachers for prolonged periods.

Highland Council did not respond to repeated requests to comment.

In Full: All the Highland teaching jobs that have been readvertised

Advertised eight times

  • Principal teacher, Gaelic Medium, Acharacle Primary School
  • Teacher (maternity cover), Gaelic Medium, Kilmuir Primary School, Portree
  • PE teacher, Mallaig High School
  • Science teacher, Gaelic Medium, Portree High School

Advertised seven times

  • Maths teacher (14-hour contract), Inverness High School
  • Primary, Gaelic Medium, Portree associated school group
Exterior of Inverness Royal Academy.
Inverness Royal Academy has placed the most job adverts since summer 2021. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
  • Craft, design and technology teacher, Farr Secondary School, Thurso
  • Geography teacher, Golspie High School
  • Maths teacher, Lochaber High School, Fort William

Advertised six times

  • Home economics teacher (fixed term 6-12 months), Inverness Royal Academy
  • Head teacher, Dingwall Primary School
  • Head teacher, St Josephs RC Primary School, Inverness
  • Maths teacher, Gaelic Medium, Portree High School
  • Design Technology teacher, Invergordon Academy
  • Principal teacher, faculty head of numeracy and technologies, Inverness High School

Advertised five times

  • Home economics teacher, Golspie High School
  • Teacher (social subjects, sciences, technology, creative subjects), Gaelic Medium, Portree High School
  • Head teacher, Kingussie Primary School
  • Teaching head teacher, Scoraig Primary School
Google street view image of Kingussie Primary School.
It took nine months to find a new head teacher for Kingussie Primary School. Image: Google
  • Design and technology teacher (maternity cover), Charleston Academy, Inverness
  • History and modern studies teacher (one-year fixed term), Inverness Royal Academy
  • ASN teacher, swimming and PE (fixed term), Drummond School, Inverness

Advertised four times

  • Teacher, Gaelic Medium (permanent/fixed-term, full-time/part-time), Various Locations in Highland Council
  • ASN teacher, Lochaber High School
  • Maths teacher (fixed term), Invergordon Academy
  • Head teacher, Wick High School
  • Head teacher (special), St Clements School, Dingwall
  • Teacher (fixed term), Daviot and Strathdearn Primary School cluster
  • Home economics teacher (fixed term), Inverness Royal Academy
  • Head teacher, St Columbas RC Primary School, Fort William
  • ASN teacher, Lochaber High School (fixed term)
  • Head teacher, Brora and Helmsdale primary schools cluster
Wide shot of Wick High School.
The recruitment process for a head teacher for Wick High School took nearly five months. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
  • Head teacher, Glen Urquhart High School
  • Depute head teacher, 3-18 tracking and monitoring, Dornoch Firth Campus
  • Maths teacher, Portree High School
  • French teacher, Ardnamurchan High School (part-time)
  • Depute head teacher, Mount Pleasant Primary School, Thurso
  • English teacher, Nairn Academy
  • Principal ASN teacher, Wick High School (fixed-term)
  • Gaelic teacher, Lochaber High School
  • Head teacher, Sleat Primary School, Skye
  • English teacher, Culloden Academy (part-time)
  • English teacher, Farr High School
  • Maths teacher, Tain Royal Academy

Advertised three times

  • Home economics teacher, Alness Academy
  • History teacher, Charleston Academy, Inverness (part-time)
  • Maths teacher, Wick High School
  • Principal teacher, business and computer education, Dingwall Academy
  • Teacher, Macdiarmid Primary School, Skye (part-time maternity cover)
  • English teacher, Inverness Royal Academy
  • Teacher, various locations in Highland Council “south area” (fixed term)
  • Teacher, Ballachulish Primary School (fixed term)
  • Teacher, Mulbuie Primary School, Muir of Ord (part-time fixed term)
  • Principal teacher, maths, Culloden Academy
Sign at entrance to Culloden Academy.
Culloden Academy has placed 53 adverts since summer 2021. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
  • Modern languages teacher, Dingwall Academy (part-time)
  • Business studies teacher, Glen Urquhart High School (fixed term)
  • Head teacher, Gledfield and Edderton primary schools cluster
  • French teacher, Fortrose Academy (fixed term)
  • Maths teacher, Charleston Academy
  • Depute head teacher, Milton of Leys Primary School, Inverness
  • Biology/science teacher, Gairloch High School (part-time)
  • ASN teacher, Mallaig and Ardnamurchan ASGs
  • French and Spanish teacher, Grantown Grammar School (fixed term)
  • Maths teacher, Alness Academy (fixed term)
  • Teacher, Gaelic Medium, Bun-sgoil Shleite, Skye
  • Maths teacher, Inverness Royal Academy (part-time)
  • Maths teacher, Inverness High Sschool
  • English teacher, Invergordon Academy
Entrance to Fortrose Academy.
Entrance to Fortrose Academy. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
  • Modern languages teacher, Inverness High School (part-time)
  • Principal teacher, Gaelic Medium, Bun-sgoil Shleite, Skye (fixed term)
  • Teacher, Gaelic Medium, Plockton Primary School (fixed term)
  • English teacher, Alness Academy
  • PE teacher, Mallaig High School (fixed term)
  • Head teacher, Bualnaluib and Poolewe primary school clusters
  • Principal teacher, practical and creative, Golspie High School (maternity cover)
  • Music teacher, Invergordon Academy (maternity cover)
  • English teacher, Inverness Royal Academy (fixed term)
  • Head teacher, Achiltibuie Primary School and Lochinver cluster
  • Business and computing teacher, Culloden Academy (part-time)
  • History teacher, Kinlochleven High School
  • Home economics, health and food technology teacher, Lochaber High School
  • Principal teacher, ASN, Lochaber High School
  • Head teacher, Fortrose Academy
  • Maths teacher, Mallaig High School
  • Teacher, Kinlochleven Primary School (fixed term)
  • Craft, design and technology teacher, Alness Academy
  • Principal teacher, chemistry with science, Glen Urquhart High School (fixed term)

More from Schools

Edward Fowler, a consultant for the National Autistic Society, left a career in business to help autistic youngsters in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'A system that is abusive to them': Aberdeen autism expert argues against ASN kids…
Lisa Boyd's daughter Lily (middle) was one of those removed from class photos in an 'alternative' version offered to parents. Image: Lisa Boyd
'They haven't accepted responsibility': Aboyne mums blast Tempest response to ASN class photos row
Schools are continuing to deal with the fallout from lockdown. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson
Fighting and a lack of respect: Moray head teacher on lockdown's impact on pupil…
Natalie was 'devastated' to find out parents had been offered an 'alternative' class photo with her daughter Erin removed. Image: Natalie Pinnell
'It's inhumane': Aboyne mum's fury as ASN daughter removed from class photograph
6
Students and teacher at International School Aberdeen.
How this school in Aberdeen encourages students to have a global mindset
Burnhaven School with Liam Kerr MSP and Karen Watt of SSE Thermal learning about Peterhead's carbon capture future
Could these Burnhaven kids find jobs in Peterhead's carbon capture future?
David Crichton with sons Jamie, 12 and Ben, 9. Image: David Crichton
Aberdeenshire dad says council leader Gillian Owen should 'consider her position'
Peterhead Academy are banning new S1 pupils from carrying mobile phones when they start at the school after summer. Image: Shutterstock
Calum Petrie: Hats off to Peterhead Academy for mobile phone ban
Aberdeenshire Council leader Gillian Owen says speech and language therapy is 'not stopping'. But she couldn't say whether or not it will be removed from schools. Image: Shutterstock/Aberdeenshire Council
'Speech and language therapy is not stopping' insists Aberdeenshire council chief
Neither Aberdeenshire Council nor NHS Grampian can say whether speech and language therapists will be removed from schools. Image: Shutterstock
Confusion over true impact of speech and language cuts in Aberdeenshire schools

Conversation