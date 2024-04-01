In Full: The Highland teaching jobs that are the hardest to fill

New data has revealed the scale of the task of filling teaching jobs in the Highlands with some posts advertised as many as eight times.

Some vacancies have spanned more than a year as education bosses struggle to find suitable candidates.

Since the beginning of the 2021/22 academic year, Highland Council has posted an incredible 1,454 job adverts for teachers in its 199 schools.

The Press and Journal can now reveal that 391 of them, more than a quarter of the total, have had to be readvertised.

Which Highland teaching jobs are hardest to fill?

Data from Highland Council shows that head teacher positions and Gaelic Medium posts are amongst the hardest to fill.

A Gaelic primary school position working across schools in Portree was first advertised in March 2022 and was eventually filled in December 2023.

Meanwhile, St Clements Primary School in Dingwall and St Joseph’s RC Primary School in Inverness were both without head teachers for more than a year.

And the recruitment process for Dingwall Primary School also lasted just one day short of a year.

The search for a new head teacher for Kingussie Primary took five adverts and nine months, Glen Urquhart High School took eight months and four adverts and the Wick High School process took nearly five months and four adverts.

Which Highland schools are posting the most job adverts?

How is Highland Council addressing hard-to-fill vacancies?

The Press and Journal asked Highland Council whether it considered any alternative methods for advertising hard-to-fill or very rural locations.

The local authority was also asked what special provisions are put in place at schools left without head teachers for prolonged periods.

Highland Council did not respond to repeated requests to comment.

In Full: All the Highland teaching jobs that have been readvertised

Advertised eight times

Principal teacher, Gaelic Medium, Acharacle Primary School

Teacher (maternity cover), Gaelic Medium, Kilmuir Primary School, Portree

PE teacher, Mallaig High School

Science teacher, Gaelic Medium, Portree High School

Advertised seven times

Maths teacher (14-hour contract), Inverness High School

Primary, Gaelic Medium, Portree associated school group

Craft, design and technology teacher, Farr Secondary School, Thurso

Geography teacher, Golspie High School

Maths teacher, Lochaber High School, Fort William

Advertised six times

Home economics teacher (fixed term 6-12 months), Inverness Royal Academy

Head teacher, Dingwall Primary School

Head teacher, St Josephs RC Primary School, Inverness

Maths teacher, Gaelic Medium, Portree High School

Design Technology teacher, Invergordon Academy

Principal teacher, faculty head of numeracy and technologies, Inverness High School

Advertised five times

Home economics teacher, Golspie High School

Teacher (social subjects, sciences, technology, creative subjects), Gaelic Medium, Portree High School

Head teacher, Kingussie Primary School

Teaching head teacher, Scoraig Primary School

Design and technology teacher (maternity cover), Charleston Academy, Inverness

History and modern studies teacher (one-year fixed term), Inverness Royal Academy

ASN teacher, swimming and PE (fixed term), Drummond School, Inverness

Advertised four times

Teacher, Gaelic Medium (permanent/fixed-term, full-time/part-time), Various Locations in Highland Council

ASN teacher, Lochaber High School

Maths teacher (fixed term), Invergordon Academy

Head teacher, Wick High School

Head teacher (special), St Clements School, Dingwall

Teacher (fixed term), Daviot and Strathdearn Primary School cluster

Home economics teacher (fixed term), Inverness Royal Academy

Head teacher, St Columbas RC Primary School, Fort William

ASN teacher, Lochaber High School (fixed term)

Head teacher, Brora and Helmsdale primary schools cluster

Head teacher, Glen Urquhart High School

Depute head teacher, 3-18 tracking and monitoring, Dornoch Firth Campus

Maths teacher, Portree High School

French teacher, Ardnamurchan High School (part-time)

Depute head teacher, Mount Pleasant Primary School, Thurso

English teacher, Nairn Academy

Principal ASN teacher, Wick High School (fixed-term)

Gaelic teacher, Lochaber High School

Head teacher, Sleat Primary School, Skye

English teacher, Culloden Academy (part-time)

English teacher, Farr High School

Maths teacher, Tain Royal Academy

Advertised three times

Home economics teacher, Alness Academy

History teacher, Charleston Academy, Inverness (part-time)

Maths teacher, Wick High School

Principal teacher, business and computer education, Dingwall Academy

Teacher, Macdiarmid Primary School, Skye (part-time maternity cover)

English teacher, Inverness Royal Academy

Teacher, various locations in Highland Council “south area” (fixed term)

Teacher, Ballachulish Primary School (fixed term)

Teacher, Mulbuie Primary School, Muir of Ord (part-time fixed term)

Principal teacher, maths, Culloden Academy

Modern languages teacher, Dingwall Academy (part-time)

Business studies teacher, Glen Urquhart High School (fixed term)

Head teacher, Gledfield and Edderton primary schools cluster

French teacher, Fortrose Academy (fixed term)

Maths teacher, Charleston Academy

Depute head teacher, Milton of Leys Primary School, Inverness

Biology/science teacher, Gairloch High School (part-time)

ASN teacher, Mallaig and Ardnamurchan ASGs

French and Spanish teacher, Grantown Grammar School (fixed term)

Maths teacher, Alness Academy (fixed term)

Teacher, Gaelic Medium, Bun-sgoil Shleite, Skye

Maths teacher, Inverness Royal Academy (part-time)

Maths teacher, Inverness High Sschool

English teacher, Invergordon Academy