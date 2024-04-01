Readers agree: ASN kids are being failed by being placed in mainstream schools

Our interview with Aberdeen autism expert Edward Fowler has provoked quite the reaction from readers.

Overwhelmingly, you agreed with Mr Fowler’s view that placing children with additional support needs (ASN) in mainstream schools is traumatising a generation of children.

Mr Fowler told The P&J: “It’s getting to a crisis point. Teachers can’t cope. And all the while, the numbers of ASN pupils needing support is getting higher and higher.

“It’s crazy. It’s getting overwhelming.”

The latest Scottish Government statistics show that 37% of pupils now have an additional support need.

“We’ve got kids who’ve never been in school at all. Others who are hardly in school. And the ones that are in school just aren’t coping,” said Mr Fowler.

“It’s a complicated thing, but if we don’t change something it’s just going to get worse and worse. It’s not going to slow down.”

Ultimately, he wants to see a return to specialist schools for ASN pupils.

Readers responded in their droves to Mr Fowler’s comments, the vast majority agreeing that things need to change.

Here’s what our readers had to say…

‘The system is a joke’

Sarah Coulson said: “More like two generations. My daughter is nearly 22 and she wasn’t the first to experience the horror of mainstream education.”

And Gaynor Glass said: “Unfortunately the presumption to mainstream, without available funding for alternative routes/provision, means taking your child out of school to try and protect their mental health with very little education given by the education system.

“Had I left my child there I doubt she would be here today. The system is a joke.”

Joanne Rust commented: “The government/councils have closed all the ASN schools to save money and expect these poor children just to cope at mainstream.

“Parents who have an ASN child must feel like banging their head against a wall if their child isn’t able for mainstream but they have no choice but to put them there.”

Sylvia Tye wrote: “Too many children including my son are treated this way. I fought for years to get help but no, a hard fight for nothing. Disgusted!

“I agree with what Mr Fowler says. But it’s far too late for all the other children who have been pushed through this awful system.

“Something needs done urgently.”

‘My son is still frightened of the Aberdeenshire Council logo’

And Jen Bennett said: “Agreed. My son is still living with the trauma he endured during his time at school.

“He becomes frightened at the Aberdeenshire Council logo and the school crossing sign, and often talks about revenge for how he was secluded and restrained.”

Lorna Pattie said: “I agree, the lack of choice around provision for each individual child is abusive. Both to the child and their family.”

Morena NicCoinnich-Fletcher said: “ASN children are NOT easy cuts. Parents have fought for years for children like mine to be accepted and understood better.”

‘Getting It Right For Every Council’

Criticism was aimed at the Scottish Government’s GIRFEC (Getting It Right For Every Child) commitment.

Annette Smith said: “GIRFEC should mean getting it right for every child, but in reality it is Getting It Right For Every Council.”

And Jody Reid said: “Great story highlighting the issue for all. This will affect them for the rest of their lives.

“School is supposed to be the most enjoyable years of your life. Sadly not the case for many.

“The system needs to change. Getting it right for every child is not just a buzz word.”

Adele Taylor, however, said the trauma from mainstream schools isn’t inevitable.

“Many specialist schools aren’t run any better, unfortunately.

“The whole system needs an overhaul.

“There is nowhere for academically able kids with communication differences.”