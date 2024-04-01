Readers agree: ASN kids are being failed by being placed in mainstream schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers agree: ASN kids are being failed by being placed in mainstream schools

Aberdeen autism expert Edward Fowler told us the 'presumption to mainstream' for ASN kids needs to change before things get worse. Readers agreed in their droves.

By Calum Petrie
Reacting to Edward Fowler's criticism of the 'presumption to mainstream' for ASN kids, many readers' comments began 'Agreed'. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Reacting to Edward Fowler's criticism of the 'presumption to mainstream' for ASN kids, many readers' comments began 'Agreed'. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Our interview with Aberdeen autism expert Edward Fowler has provoked quite the reaction from readers.

Overwhelmingly, you agreed with Mr Fowler’s view that placing children with additional support needs (ASN) in mainstream schools is traumatising a generation of children.

Mr Fowler told The P&J: “It’s getting to a crisis point. Teachers can’t cope. And all the while, the numbers of ASN pupils needing support is getting higher and higher.

“It’s crazy. It’s getting overwhelming.”

The latest Scottish Government statistics show that 37% of pupils now have an additional support need.

“We’ve got kids who’ve never been in school at all. Others who are hardly in school. And the ones that are in school just aren’t coping,” said Mr Fowler.

“It’s a complicated thing, but if we don’t change something it’s just going to get worse and worse. It’s not going to slow down.”

Ultimately, he wants to see a return to specialist schools for ASN pupils.

Readers responded in their droves to Mr Fowler’s comments, the vast majority agreeing that things need to change.

Here’s what our readers had to say…

Edward Fowler left a career in business to help autistic youngsters in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘The system is a joke’

Sarah Coulson said: “More like two generations. My daughter is nearly 22 and she wasn’t the first to experience the horror of mainstream education.”

And Gaynor Glass said: “Unfortunately the presumption to mainstream, without available funding for alternative routes/provision, means taking your child out of school to try and protect their mental health with very little education given by the education system.

“Had I left my child there I doubt she would be here today. The system is a joke.”

Joanne Rust commented: “The government/councils have closed all the ASN schools to save money and expect these poor children just to cope at mainstream.

“Parents who have an ASN child must feel like banging their head against a wall if their child isn’t able for mainstream but they have no choice but to put them there.”

Sylvia Tye wrote: “Too many children including my son are treated this way. I fought for years to get help but no, a hard fight for nothing. Disgusted!

“I agree with what Mr Fowler says. But it’s far too late for all the other children who have been pushed through this awful system.

“Something needs done urgently.”

‘My son is still frightened of the Aberdeenshire Council logo’

An Aberdeenshire Council building. Image: DC Thomson.

And Jen Bennett said: “Agreed. My son is still living with the trauma he endured during his time at school.

“He becomes frightened at the Aberdeenshire Council logo and the school crossing sign, and often talks about revenge for how he was secluded and restrained.”

Lorna Pattie said: “I agree, the lack of choice around provision for each individual child is abusive. Both to the child and their family.”

Morena NicCoinnich-Fletcher said: “ASN children are NOT easy cuts. Parents have fought for years for children like mine to be accepted and understood better.”

‘Getting It Right For Every Council’

Criticism was aimed at the Scottish Government’s GIRFEC (Getting It Right For Every Child) commitment.

Annette Smith said: “GIRFEC should mean getting it right for every child, but in reality it is Getting It Right For Every Council.”

And Jody Reid said: “Great story highlighting the issue for all. This will affect them for the rest of their lives.

“School is supposed to be the most enjoyable years of your life. Sadly not the case for many.

“The system needs to change. Getting it right for every child is not just a buzz word.”

Adele Taylor, however, said the trauma from mainstream schools isn’t inevitable.

“Many specialist schools aren’t run any better, unfortunately.

“The whole system needs an overhaul.

“There is nowhere for academically able kids with communication differences.”

Conversation