North-east parents urged to help stop fires as school holidays near

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

North-east parents urged to help stop fires as school holidays near

By David Proctor
June 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 24, 2022, 11:51 am
Fire on the Gramps at Kincorth Hill in 2020.
Fire on the Gramps at Kincorth Hill in 2020. Photo: Chris Sumner.

North-east parents are being urged to highlight the dangers of setting deliberate fires after new figures show an increase in incidents.

According to official data from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) crews were forced to attend 174 blazes in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray last summer.

That is an increase from 150 fires between June and August 2020.

The Gramps during a deliberately set fire in 2020.
The Gramps during a deliberately set fire in 2020. Photo: Chris Sumner

Of the 174 fires in 2021, most were grassland and rubbish but also included building and vehicle fires.

It is being highlighted as youngsters in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray prepare for their summer break which begins at the end of next week.

Plea to parents

Chay Ewing, SFRS Local Senior Officer for Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray, said the statistics are “unacceptable.”

He urged parents to help fire crews by educating youngsters about the dangers of setting fires during the summer break.

Mr Ewing said: “Deliberate fire-setting is as needless as it is unacceptable.

Chay Ewing Aberdeen City Local Senior officer has slammed those setting fires.
Chay Ewing Aberdeen City Local Senior officer has slammed those setting fires.  Photo: Paul Glendell.

“We are proud of our educational and prevention work, but it is true that parents, carers, and members of the public can all help us here by engaging with young people and laying bare the costs and consequences of starting a fire.

“When a young person deliberately starts a fire, they are risking their safety, their future, and the welfare of others. Firefighters are also being dragged away from genuine emergencies.

“Our prevention work will continue across the country, but it goes without saying that we take deliberate fire-setting very seriously and will always work with our partners in Police Scotland to identify those responsible.”

Outdoor fires across region spike

Outdoor fires have also reached a seasonal three-year high across the region.

Firefighters attended 138 fires in the open last summer, up from 92 in the summer of 2020.

The SFRS have released the figures as part of their Safer Summer campaign aimed at stopping deliberate fires around the north-east.

It aims to raise awareness of the dangers of deliberate fire-setting and promote the need for holidaymakers and countryside users to remain safe this summer.

Mr Ewing added: “Outdoor fires can spread very quickly and can cause huge damage – both to areas of countryside and indeed can spread quickly within tents and caravans.

“We understand that people will, of course, want to take to the countryside and holiday in Scotland this year. But please be careful and bear in mind that human behaviour can drive the risk of fire down significantly.”

More from the Schools and Family team

Aberdeen pupils inspired by Austrian girl who came to the city to escape Nazis

‘We’re determined to see what we can do to take those barriers away’ – Education Minister responds to autism investigation

Stromness students publish collection of creative writing

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]