North-east parents urged to help stop fires as school holidays near

North-east parents are being urged to highlight the dangers of setting deliberate fires after new figures show an increase in incidents.

According to official data from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) crews were forced to attend 174 blazes in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray last summer.

That is an increase from 150 fires between June and August 2020.

Of the 174 fires in 2021, most were grassland and rubbish but also included building and vehicle fires.

It is being highlighted as youngsters in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray prepare for their summer break which begins at the end of next week.

Plea to parents

Chay Ewing, SFRS Local Senior Officer for Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray, said the statistics are “unacceptable.”

He urged parents to help fire crews by educating youngsters about the dangers of setting fires during the summer break.

Mr Ewing said: “Deliberate fire-setting is as needless as it is unacceptable.

“We are proud of our educational and prevention work, but it is true that parents, carers, and members of the public can all help us here by engaging with young people and laying bare the costs and consequences of starting a fire.

“When a young person deliberately starts a fire, they are risking their safety, their future, and the welfare of others. Firefighters are also being dragged away from genuine emergencies.

“Our prevention work will continue across the country, but it goes without saying that we take deliberate fire-setting very seriously and will always work with our partners in Police Scotland to identify those responsible.”

Outdoor fires across region spike

Outdoor fires have also reached a seasonal three-year high across the region.

Firefighters attended 138 fires in the open last summer, up from 92 in the summer of 2020.

The SFRS have released the figures as part of their Safer Summer campaign aimed at stopping deliberate fires around the north-east.

It aims to raise awareness of the dangers of deliberate fire-setting and promote the need for holidaymakers and countryside users to remain safe this summer.

Mr Ewing added: “Outdoor fires can spread very quickly and can cause huge damage – both to areas of countryside and indeed can spread quickly within tents and caravans.

“We understand that people will, of course, want to take to the countryside and holiday in Scotland this year. But please be careful and bear in mind that human behaviour can drive the risk of fire down significantly.”

