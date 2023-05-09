Kessock Bridge reopened following police incident

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

One person has been taken to hospital following an incident at Kessock Bridge today.

The bridge on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road was shut in both directions from 2pm for about half an hour.

Police, fire and ambulance were deployed to the scene.

Kessock RNLI and Inverness Coastguard rescue team were also sent.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 2pm on Tuesday, 9 May 2023, police received a report of a concern for person call on the Kessock Bridge.”

She confirmed that one person was taken to hospital for an assessment.

CLEAR ✅ ⌚15:25#A9 Kessock The Kessock Bridge is now fully

OPEN✅ in both directions after an earlier Police incident Traffic is still heavy in the area but slowly returning to normal❗#DriveSafe — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 9, 2023