Schools Primary school in Aberdeenshire to remain closed again tomorrow due to staff absences Aberdeenshire Council has apologised to families for the inconvenience. By David Mackay May 16 2023, 9.28pm New Pitsligo and St John's School. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson New Pitsligo and St John's School will remain closed to pupils again tomorrow due to a large number of staff absences. The Aberdeenshire school was closed on Tuesday due to the amount of employees unable to work. Now the council has confirmed it will remain closed again for a second day on Wednesday due to the same issue. Parents have been told that learning will be made available for pupils on Purple Mash. Aberdeenshire Council has apologised for the inconvenience caused to families.
