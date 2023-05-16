Major coastguard operation underway to find missing diver in Pentland Firth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major coastguard operation has been underway to find a missing diver in the Pentland Firth.

The alarm was raised at 6pm on Tuesday, south-east of the Isle of Swona.

Several coastguard vessels were deployed to assist the rescue operation.

Helicopters from Sumburgh in Shetland and from Inverness were sent to assist, along with Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) boats from Longhope and Wick, Thurso and Stromness.

Four other private vessels have also supported the search since it began.

Coastguard rescue teams from Kirkwall and St Margaret’s Hope as well as four nearby vessels were also supporting.

The Pentland Firth is the strait that separates the Orkney from Caithness.

HM Coastguard confirmed the search for the diver is still ongoing more than 14 hours later.

More to follow.