Shetland school has made significant progress after years of support

Sandwick Junior High School in Shetland has finally resolved issues that were uncovered during an inspection in 2019.

Education Scotland, which carried out the original and subsequent visits, has now written to parents and carers of pupils saying it is satisfied the school can continue to progress without support.

Inspectors made a visit in 2019 and found the facility to be “weak” in several areas with several recommendations issued for improvement.

Then Covid struck and revisits were finally made in June 2022 and May 2023,

A statement issued today said that inspectors visited the school in early May 2023 to speak to staff, and children and young people, following up on a previous visit in June 2022.

The letter published today from Celia McArthur, HM Inspector, sets out the inspectors’ findings.

They identify improvements in the school leadership; in learning, teaching and assessment; and in the progress of children in the school.

The letter concludes by saying that the school has made good progress. And confirms that Education Scotland is confident that the school has the capacity to continue to improve.

A new head teacher is due to come into post in August.

Sandwick Junior High School in a good position

Inspectors will make no more visits in connection with this inspection.

Davie Sandison, chairman of the council’s education and families committee, said he was pleased with progress.

He said: “This is testament to the work of school staff; Samantha Flaws, acting head teacher; the school parent council; and the support provided by our children’s services staff.

“With a new head teacher also due to take up post in August, the school is now well placed to continue to improve.”

He added: “I am optimistic about the school’s future and its place in the local community.”

The letter has been published on the Education Scotland website