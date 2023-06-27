Gallery: Celebrations continue at University of Aberdeen graduation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Higher Education

Gallery: Celebrations continue at University of Aberdeen graduation

Celebrations continue at the P&J Live.

Oliver Duncan, Sharon Wang and Johanna Alt pose for our photographer. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Oliver Duncan, Sharon Wang and Johanna Alt pose for our photographer. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By The P&J AV team

The University of Aberdeen continued its celebration of success on Tuesday at P&J Live.

Families, friends and students celebrated their achievements with their peers as the second batch of graduates flocked to the stage.

The morning ceremony recognised students from the School of Language, Literature, Music & Visual Culture, MA (Combined Studies) and BSc ‘Ordinary’.

A second ceremony in the afternoon saw students from the School of Education.

Our photographer Kath Flannery was on hand to capture some of the best moments.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery below?

Excited to get up on the stage to officially graduate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A day to be proud. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A graduate officially graduates. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Big smiles all day from all the graduates. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Waving for the crowd. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A graduate looking very happy to have officially graduated . Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Looking very proud. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Friends and family getting pictures. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Parents and loved ones watched with pride. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Friends take a selfie on the cushions. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
John MacDonald with his family. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Proud graduate Judit Grab. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Ava Nichols with mum Laura Nichols. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Happy graduate Zuzanna Prusik. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduates enjoying celebratory drinks. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Proud graduate Amy Anderson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduate Shruti Verma with friend Carrie Reid. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A group of graduates enjoying their success. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Students celebrated their success together. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduates embrace in a celebratory hug. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduates take a selfie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Piper pipes in the afternoon graduation ceremony. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduate smiles for the camera while waiting to get on stage to receive graduation certificate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Finally graduating. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Ready to graduate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Feeling very proud. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduates ready to get on stage to graduate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC ThomsonImage: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduate looking excited to get on the stage. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
All the hard work has paid off. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduates laughing together. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduated! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A big wave for the crowd. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Luke Kilmartin with his family. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Group of graduates looking at photos of the day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduates throw their hats in the air. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Zoe Stewart with mum and dad Pauline and Don. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Suzanne Clarke with her family. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Hats in the air to celebrate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Group of graduates having a good laugh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Cheers! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduates having a celebratory drink. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Off to celebrate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A group selfie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Friends celebrate their graduation. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

 

GALLERY: University of Aberdeen kicks off graduation week with hundreds celebrating (Day One)

More from Press and Journal

Midfielder Max Sheaf has joined Ross County. Image: Ross County FC
Midfielder Max Sheaf joins Ross County on two-year contract
Inveraray Pharmacy is being sold for £275,000. Image: Christie&Co.
Two local pharmacies on the Scotland's west coast up for sale
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Elgin City mourns the loss of chairman Graham Tatters' wife, Paula
An artists impressions of CARZAR when completed. Image: Dicksons of Inverness
£1m Inverness car showroom aimed at under 35s set to open
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Paige Ruddy appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Paige Ruddy. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman pulled out clumps of partner's hair and accused her of being a 'grass'
Inverness Sheriff Court
Thief targeted salons, stealing straighteners and fake tan to fund his drug habit
The Aberdeen Futsal Academy celebrate with the Scottish Cup trophy after winning the tournament at the first attempt. Back row (left to right): Michael Watt, Alan Redford, Dmytrov Zabrodin, David Littlejohn (manager). Front row (left to right): David Booth, Grant Campbell, Chris Angus, Dean Elrick (coach). Photo courtesy of Grant Campbell
Grant Campbell aims to continue growing futsal in Aberdeen after Scottish Cup glory
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates a win against Dundee United in March. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Graeme Shinnie will be Aberdeen's inspiration and a key signing for Barry…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. The pros and cons of Elgin's food and drink scene - and why some believe 'more support' is needed for new businesses Picture shows; Jennifer and Mike McEwan of Humble Burger in Elgin. Munro Place, Elgin. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
The pros and cons of Elgin's food and drink scene — and why some…
Lerwick lifeboat towed the broken down vessel back to Lerwick Harbour. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Lerwick lifeboat rescues broken down vessel