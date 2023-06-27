Gallery: Celebrations continue at University of Aberdeen graduation

The University of Aberdeen continued its celebration of success on Tuesday at P&J Live.

Families, friends and students celebrated their achievements with their peers as the second batch of graduates flocked to the stage.

The morning ceremony recognised students from the School of Language, Literature, Music & Visual Culture, MA (Combined Studies) and BSc ‘Ordinary’.

A second ceremony in the afternoon saw students from the School of Education.

Our photographer Kath Flannery was on hand to capture some of the best moments.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery below?