Schools First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeen schools, PART 1 From Abbotswells to Seaton, check out day one of our Aberdeen First Class primary 1 photo galleries. By Kieran Beattie November 9 2023, 5.00pm Share First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeen schools, PART 1 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/education/schools/6244520/first-class-2023-aberdeen-schools-part-1/ Copy Link 0 comment First Class 2023 is here! It’s our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across the region. We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes. We’ll be publishing online galleries of schoolchildren all across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands from November 6 to 11. Here is your first gallery of photos from Aberdeen schools. Spot your wee one in any of these photos? You can purchase a printed or digital copy of your child’s First Class photo here. Our Aberdeen City primary 1 school galleries continue tomorrow, and we’ll have photos from Moray schools too. Photos: First Class P1 photos from Aberdeen Kingswells School. P1AS with Miss Skabara. Kittybrewster School. Kingswells School. P1LF with Miss Farmer. Seaton Primary School. Kirkhill Primary School. P1E. Kingswells School. P1LP with Miss Palmer. Kirkhill Primary School. P1N. Kirkhill Primary School. P1K. Kingsford School. P1RW. Middleton Park Primary School. Hazlehead Primary School. P1ST. Greenbrae School. P1A. Hanover Street Primary. P1B with Miss Bloomfield. Heathryburn School. P1S. Greenbrae School. P1-2. Hazlehead Primary School. P1S. Holy Family RC Aberdeen. Greenbrae School. P1B. Glashieburn Primary School. P1CW. Gilcomstoun School. P1TB. Glashieburn Primary School. P1F. Forehill Primary School. P1.2. Image: Paul Glendell. Gilcomstoun School. P1G. Gilcomstoun School. P1S. Forehill Primary School. P1. Kingsford School. P1NK. Hanover Street Primary. P1W. Kaimhill School. P1CA with Miss Adams. Heathryburn School. P1R. Kaimhill School. P1FH with Mrs Forrest and Mrs Hunter. Fernielea School. P1 and P2-1. Ferryhill Primary School. P1MP with Mrs Murray. Cults Primary School. P1M. Charleston School. P1B. Cornhill Primary School. Room 5. Dyce Primary School. P1B with Mrs Rose and Miss Bain. Ferryhill Primary School. P1C with Miss Cruden. Dyce Primary School. P1A with Mr Andrew. Cornhill Primary School. Room 3. Cults Primary School. P1GD. Charleston School. P1A. Culter School. P1W with Mrs Williams and Mrs Davidson. Danestone Primary School. P1 with Ms Smith. Ferryhill Primary School. P1G with Mr Gordon and Ms Sangster. Cornhill Primary School. Room 4. Countesswells Primary School. P1S. Cults Primary School. P1L. Countesswells Primary School. P1F. Broomhill Primary School. Room 5. Brimmond Primary School. P1B. Braehead Primary School. P1C with Miss Cooper. Bramble Brae School. Braehead Primary School. P1-2. Abbotswells Primary School. P1 and P1-2. Airyhall Primary School. P1D with Miss Durie. Broomhill Primary School. Room 4 with Mrs Lagray. Braehead Primary School. P1M with Mrs McNulty. Brimmond Primary School. P1Mac. Brimmond Primary School. P1-2. More First Class galleries First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeen schools, PART 1 November 9, 2023 First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeenshire schools, PART 3 November 8, 2023 First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeenshire schools, PART 2 November 7, 2023
Conversation