Schools First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeen schools, PART 2 From Loirston to Woodside, check out day two of our Aberdeen First Class primary 1 photo galleries. By Kieran Beattie November 10 2023, 5.00pm First Class 2023 is here! It's our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across the region. We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes. We'll be publishing online galleries of schoolchildren all across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands from November 6 to 11. Here is your first gallery of photos from Aberdeen schools. Our Aberdeen City primary 1 school galleries continue tomorrow, and we'll have photos from Moray schools too. Photos: First Class P1 photos from Aberdeen Tullos School. Room 3 with Mr Robertson. Stoneywood School. P1E with Mrs Ewing. Woodside Primary. P1A with Miss Bradbury and Mrs Satsangi. St. Joseph's RC Primary School. P1HS. Woodside Primary. P1B with Mx Lynch and Mrs Leputa. St Peter's School Aberdeen, 1W and 1B. Walker Road School. P1KD. Sunnybank Primary School. P1R. St. Joseph's RC Primary School. P1C. Sunnybank School. Room 28. Walker Road School. P1-2AR. Walker Road School. P1NG. Stoneywood School. P1V with Miss Vivian. Woodside Primary. P1C with Miss Greig and Ms Murphy. Westpark School. P1P. Tullos School. Room 5 with Miss Evans. Sunnybank Primary School. P1C. Westpark School. P1V. Stoneywood School. P1W with Miss Wilson. Milltimber Primary School. P1-2 with Mrs Lofthouse. Muirfield Primary School. P1B. Orchard Brae School. Ashgrove. Mile End Primary School. P1 with Mrs Barker and Miss Pirie. Riverbank Primary School. P1L with Ms Lade. Riverbank Primary School. P1M with Miss Miller. ManorPark Primary School. P1 with Mrs MacArthur and Mrs Bruce. Mile End Primary School. P1 with Miss Millar. Mile End Primary School. Room 23. Skene Square Primary School. Quarryhill Primary School. P1M. Milltimber Primary School. P1. Loirston Primary School. P1J with Mr Jack. Orchard Brae School. Room 4 and 5. Skene Square Primary School. Purple. Scotstown Primary School. Quarryhill Primary School. P1K with Mrs Kazmierska. Milltimber Primary School. P1 with Miss Mutch. Mile End Primary. P1 with Miss Petrie and Mrs Fiddes. Manorpark Primary School. P1 with Miss Bruce and Mrs Hewitt. Loirston Primary School. P1D with Miss Donegan. Loirston Primary School. P1-2J with Mrs Joyce. More First Class galleries First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeen schools, PART 2 November 10, 2023 First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeen schools, PART 1 November 9, 2023 First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeenshire schools, PART 3 November 8, 2023
