First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeen schools, PART 2

First Class 2023 is here! It’s our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across the region.

We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes.

We’ll be publishing online galleries of schoolchildren all across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands from November 6 to 11.

Here is your first gallery of photos from Aberdeen schools.

Our Aberdeen City primary 1 school galleries continue tomorrow, and we’ll have photos from Moray schools too.

Photos: First Class P1 photos from Aberdeen

More First Class galleries