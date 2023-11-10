First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeen schools, PART 2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeen schools, PART 2

From Loirston to Woodside, check out day two of our Aberdeen First Class primary 1 photo galleries.

First class 2023 in Aberdeenshire
By Kieran Beattie

First Class 2023 is here! It’s our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across the region.

We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes.

We’ll be publishing online galleries of schoolchildren all across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands from November 6 to 11.

Here is your first gallery of photos from Aberdeen schools.

Our Aberdeen City primary 1 school galleries continue tomorrow, and we’ll have photos from Moray schools too.

Photos: First Class P1 photos from Aberdeen

First class of 2023 at Tullos School with their teacher. The children are in three rows with the front row sitting in plastic red chairs
Tullos School. Room 3 with Mr Robertson.
Class P1E at Stoneywood School sitting in two rows outside with their teacher
Stoneywood School. P1E with Mrs Ewing.
First class of 2023 at Woodside Primary in Aberdeen, the pupils are siting in a row on a rustic wooden bench with teachers on either side
Woodside Primary. P1A with Miss Bradbury and Mrs Satsangi.
Class P1HS at St. Joseph's RC Primary School sitting/standing in three rows with two staff members
St. Joseph’s RC Primary School. P1HS.
Class P1B at Woodside Primary sitting in two short rows, with members of staff behind them
Woodside Primary. P1B with Mx Lynch and Mrs Leputa.
First class of 2023 at St Peter's School in Aberdeen with two teachers. The pupils are in three rows of six
St Peter’s School Aberdeen, 1W and 1B.
Mrs Dow's Class P1KD, First class of 2023, at Walker Road School in Aberdeen.
Walker Road School. P1KD.
Class P1R at Sunnybank Primary School in three row in front of a bright yellow wall
Sunnybank Primary School. P1R.
Class P1C at St. Joseph's RC Primary School in Aberdeen with two members of staff
St. Joseph’s RC Primary School. P1C.
Four Sunnybank School pupils, three boys standing up and one girl sitting down on a plastic purple chair at the front. They are smiling in front of a bright purple wall, a sign with a rainbow and sun above them
Sunnybank School. Room 28.
Mrs Ross's class P1-2AR, Five pupils from Walker Road School, all girls. Three of the girls are standing against a wooden wall and two are sat on the floor with their legs crossed
Walker Road School. P1-2AR.
Mrs Gallagher's class P1NG from Walker Road School in aberdeen, smiling at the camera for their first class 2023 photo
Walker Road School. P1NG.
Class P1V with their teacher Miss Vivian. The pupils are in two rows outside the school with a grass hill behind them
Stoneywood School. P1V with Miss Vivian.
First class 2023 at Woodside Primary in Aberdeen with two staff members
Woodside Primary. P1C with Miss Greig and Ms Murphy.
Class P1P in two rows in front of a red curtain at Westpark School with two members of staff
Westpark School. P1P.
First class of 2023 at Tullos School in aberdeen in a classroom with their teacher
Tullos School. Room 5 with Miss Evans.
Class P1C at Sunnybank Primary School in front of a bright yellow wall.
Sunnybank Primary School. P1C.
Class P1V at Westpark School in front of a large red curtain with two teachers
Westpark School. P1V.
Class P1W outside Stoneywood School. The children are in two rows with their teacher at the far left of the back row.
Stoneywood School. P1W with Miss Wilson.
Class P1-2 at Milltimber Primary School with their teacher standing behind them
Milltimber Primary School. P1-2 with Mrs Lofthouse.
Aberdeen school Muirfield Primary School's first class of 2023 sitting in two rows in front of a red curtain
Muirfield Primary School. P1B.
First class of 2023 at Orchard Brae School in Aberdeen, with only four pupils and three staff members
Orchard Brae School. Ashgrove.
Mile End Primary School's first class of 2023 with two teachers. The photo was taken outside the school
Mile End Primary School. P1 with Mrs Barker and Miss Pirie.
Class P1L at Riverbank Primary School in three rows of 5/6 pupils. Their teacher is standing behind them a mural of a tree on the classroom door behind them
Riverbank Primary School. P1L with Ms Lade.
Class P1M at Riverbank Primary School in a classroom. The pupils are in three rows of 5 with the teacher standing behind them
Riverbank Primary School. P1M with Miss Miller.
First class of 2023 at ManorPark Primary School in Aberdeen with one of their teachers sitting at the edge of the front row. The pupils are sitting on benches in two rows in the gym hall of the school
ManorPark Primary School. P1 with Mrs MacArthur and Mrs Bruce.
First class of 2023 at Mile End Primary School in Aberdeen. The pupils are in three rows outside the school with their teacher behind them
Mile End Primary School. P1 with Miss Millar.
Primary one pupils in two rows with three staff members at Mile End Primary School
Mile End Primary School. Room 23.
First class of 2023 at Skene Square Primary School in Aberdeen in three rows in the PE hall
Skene Square Primary School.
Class P1M at Quarryhill Primary School in three rows
Quarryhill Primary School. P1M.
Mrs Parke's First class of 2023 at Milltimber Primary School in Aberdeen. The pupils at in three rows on benches
Milltimber Primary School. P1.
Class P1J at Loirston Primary School sitting outside with their teacher
Loirston Primary School. P1J with Mr Jack.
Three pupils from Primary one at Orchard Brae School
Orchard Brae School. Room 4 and 5.
First class of 2023 at Skene Square Primary School in Aberdeen
Skene Square Primary School. Purple.
Scotstown Primary School's first class of 2023 in Aberdeen. The pupils are lined up in three rows
Scotstown Primary School.
Class P1K at Quarryhill Primary School with their teacher next to them
Quarryhill Primary School. P1K with Mrs Kazmierska.
First class of 2023 at Milltimber Primary School with their teacher Miss Mutch
Milltimber Primary School. P1 with Miss Mutch.
Mile End Primary's first class of 2023 sitting in two rows in front of the Aberdeen school with two teachers
Mile End Primary. P1 with Miss Petrie and Mrs Fiddes.
Manorpark Primary School pupils in three rows in the PE hall with a teacher on either side
Manorpark Primary School. P1 with Miss Bruce and Mrs Hewitt.
A Loirston Primary School Primary one class sitting in two rows on the grass outside the school with their teacher
Loirston Primary School. P1D with Miss Donegan.
A small class sitting outside Loirston Primary School with their teacher, a short cobbled stone wall behind them along with some bushes
Loirston Primary School. P1-2J with Mrs Joyce.

More First Class galleries

More from Schools

First class 2023 in Aberdeenshire
First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Moray schools
First class 2023 in Aberdeenshire
First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeen schools, PART 1
First class 2023 in Aberdeenshire
First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeenshire schools, PART 3
University steps up efforts to recruit more Gaelic teachers
North university's new Gaelic plan could help solve teacher shortage
First class 2023 in Aberdeenshire
First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeenshire schools, PART 2
First class 2023 in Aberdeenshire
First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeenshire schools, PART 1
Our Christmas Concert is set to make its Inverness debut. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Now in Inverness! Get your tickets today for The Press and Journal Christmas Concert
More than 750 young people from 22 schools are set to perform at this year's P&J/EE Christmas Concert. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Step right up! Get your tickets today for the P&J/Evening Express Christmas Concert
Wide shot of main entrance at Forres Academy with one person walking towards building.
Moray Council warns school closures are inevitable - but argues pupils will be better…
The community trust is looking to buy an area within Farigaig Forest. Image Shutterstock
School visits and food growing trials could be new use for former forestry classroom…

Conversation