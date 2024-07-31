‘It’s a nightmare’: Readers have their say on surviving the school holidays as we hit halfway point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s a nightmare’: Readers have their say on surviving the school holidays as we hit halfway point

Having passed the halfway point of the kids’ school holidays, we asked you how you were getting on.

There's only so many times you can take the kids to the beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Calum Petrie

How are you dealing with the stress of juggling childcare and work over the school holidays?

Not very well, if readers’ feedback to this very question is anything to go by.

For all the joys of summer, I have to admit that many of the responses chimed with my own feelings (is it really still July?).

Reader Fi Milne said simply “with great difficulty”, and Rachael Taylor said “not very well”, which echoed the views of many parents.

And Shona Alexander joked: “Loads of gin!”

School holidays: ‘The same storm but no-one is in the same boat’

Leanne Stewart said: “It’s a nightmare. Especially when they’re again off for two weeks in October.”

Viktoria Simpson said: “I’m a childminder – I’m now thinking I should have got a childminder for my own kids!”

Sarah Medcraf said: “It’s another example of being in the same storm but no-one is in the same boat. We all juggle in our own way. Some find it easier than others.”

Families flocked to the new £1million play park at Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen, which opened on July 23. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Courtney Johnston wondered how many parents have kids at home while they work.

“I’ve come across so many workplaces who don’t allow this and I think it’s mad, especially if they’re older.”

Louise Tennant agreed. “It is a struggle. Workplaces need to become more flexible.”

Alison Gilbert admitted to doing “a lot of work from 8pm onwards every night” to make up for time lost looking after the kids during the day.

‘We seem to be going through an enormous amount of food’

Teacher Lauri Bruce is feeling the strain despite being off work throughout the school holidays.

“I find my class of five-year-olds easier than my three children!” she said.

Rachel Gaunt said: “We seem to be going through an enormous amount of food.”

Some parents paid tribute to local youth clubs. Jacqueline McGregor said she couldn’t manage without Wick Youth Club, for example.

Some parents think summer holidays are too long

Elizabeth Jones feels summer holidays are unnecessarily long.

“It’s really tough, particularly with a severely autistic child.

“I think this pampering attitude of giving children six or seven weeks off to laze about is damaging.

“Once they hit 16 and the real world, they’ll get a shock when they realise that the world doesn’t just stop every summer for almost two months.”

Nick Banks suggested the summer holiday should be four weeks. “Take the other two and add one to Christmas and one to Easter.”

However, Patricia Duncan questioned whether anything had changed compared to previous generations.

“We all had to work while juggling our children’s holidays.

“It isn’t any more expensive for childcare than it was way back – we had less wages, but always seemed to cope.”

When are the schools back?

Schools in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highland go back on Tuesday, August 20, while in Moray schools are back on Wednesday, August 14.

Conversation