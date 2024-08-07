‘My diabetes pushed me to do better’: Elgin Academy pupil celebrates unexpected exam success with 7 As

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

‘My diabetes pushed me to do better’: Elgin Academy pupil celebrates unexpected exam success with 7 As

Lilly Laughlan got a shock when her results came in, and now has her sights set high as she aims to carve out a career helping fellow diabetics.

Elgin Academy pupil Lilly Laughlan, 16. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson/Lilly Laughlan
By Calum Petrie

An Elgin Academy pupil who wants to devote her life to helping fellow diabetics is celebrating a string of As in her exam results.

Lilly Laughlan, who was diagnosed with diabetes aged 13, achieved seven As and a B in her National 5s.

The 16-year-old wasn’t affected by yesterday’s technical issues, having chosen to receive her results the old-fashioned way by post, rather than by email or text.

When the postie duly delivered the fateful envelope at 12pm, Lilly was stunned at what she saw.

‘I just started crying, I was so surprised’: Elgin Academy pupil’s family ‘buzzing’

Staring back at her were a set of results that didn’t match her own predictions in the slightest.

“I did a little prediction list before I got my results, and I predicted a D in Applications in Mathematics, a B in Maths, a C in Home Economics. So I wasn’t expecting this at all.

“Now that I think about it, the B in Modern Studies does annoy me a bit. But to be fair, I did not expect to get that many As, far from it.

Lilly Laughlan.

“When I first saw my results I started crying. I was so happy. I was so surprised, honestly, I just started crying.

“I was really happy because I actually thought I was going to fail Biology, and I’m taking Higher Human Biology and obviously if I’d failed at National 5 then I wouldn’t be able to take the course.”

Lilly’s mum and dad took her out for dinner to celebrate, and mum Jennifer was still so chuffed on waking up this morning that she took Lilly out for breakfast.

“They’re really happy with me, my Grandad as well, they’re buzzing for me.

“It feels so much better to have got the results, it was such a build-up of stress the whole summer waiting for it.

“And then yesterday morning, waiting for the envelope to come through the door was…yeah.

“It’s a huge weight off my shoulders. It feels like I can finally enjoy the summer.”

‘My diagnosis made me a lot more confident’

That said, Lilly isn’t resting on her laurels and has her sights set high, as far as future plans are concerned.

She starts S5 at Elgin Academy next week, and needs a string of As again, this time in her Highers – she’s taking Human Biology, Maths, Chemistry, English, and Art & Design.

Elgin Academy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson

She wants to study medicine at university, and her motivation is a very personal one.

“I’ll need to get all As in my Highers next year if I want to do that, but that’s what I’m aiming to do. I’m going to try.

“I’m Type 1 diabetic, so I think it springs from that. I’m quite involved in that and have quite a lot of knowledge already on things to do with diabetes.

“After being diagnosed at 13, it made me a lot more confident, and I know that sounds wrong because you’d think that it would bring your confidence down.

“But it’s pushed me to do better, because a lot of people assume that you can’t really do well if you’ve got disabilities, but you can.

“I mean I’ve got a general interest in chemistry and biology anyway, but through having diabetes I’ve had to learn a bit more as well.

“The idea behind doing medicine is to help people who are in the same situation as me, 100%.”

Conversation