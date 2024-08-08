Albyn School pupil overcomes loss of mum and life-changing diagnosis to achieve exam success

An Albyn School pupil who overcame the loss of her mum and a life-changing diagnosis is celebrating exam success.

Hope Jappy received an A in Higher Geography and Bs in Human Biology, Sociology and Photography, which means she’s on course to pursue her dream of a career in nursing.

Life is full of challenges and obstacles that can at times make you feel like giving up on your dreams.

And Hope has had to overcome unimaginable hardship the last few years after losing a parent and being diagnosed with autism.

Despite this, she never lost sight of her end goal.

‘I was inspired by how much the nurses helped my mum’, says Albyn School pupil

Hope was inspired to pursue a career in nursing after witnessing nursing care firsthand when her mum was diagnosed with cancer.

Sadly, her mum passed away in 2019, but would no doubt be proud after Hope achieved the grades she needed to accept a place at Robert Gordon University next month to study a dual degree in Children and Young People and Mental Health Nursing.

“My mum had cancer, I looked after her up until she died and I was inspired by how much the nurses helped her,” said Hope. “And so ever since then I’ve wanted to be a nurse,

“I’ve been accepted into Robert Gordon University and I can’t wait to get started.”

In advance of getting her results, Hope preferred to keep her expectations low.

“I was excited to get my results. I wasn’t sure how I would do, I tend to keep my expectations really low so then it’s better when I open them and find out.”

Overcoming autism diagnosis

Alongside managing grief, Hope has also endured mental health issues which impacted her day-to-day life.

In 2022 she was diagnosed with autism, a challenge which Albyn School supported Hope through by adapting learning methods to suit her, helping her overcome the odds and achieve the Higher grades she needed.

Reflecting on more positive memories, she fondly remembered one of her highlights of her time at Albyn School.

“One of my highlights is definitely the Geography trip we went on earlier this year. We went to the Lake District and carried out land use surveys and river studies which was really interesting.”

Aside from her academic studies, Hope is also a keen climber since taking up the sport in S5.

“I’m part of the climbing club at Albyn and hope to continue it at university as well. I enjoy the challenges it presents.”

While enduring a difficult few years, Hope continued to believe in herself and was always determined to pursue her dreams.

“If I could give myself one piece of advice it would be to keep being myself throughout and stay true to myself. And continue to work hard.”