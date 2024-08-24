Should mobile phones be banned in schools? Readers weigh in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Should mobile phones be banned in schools? Readers weigh in

In light of new guidance giving head teachers the authority to ban mobile phones in schools, we asked YOU for your thoughts on an issue which isn't going away.

Readers had strong views on mobile phone use in schools, as head teachers are given the power to ban them.
Readers had strong views on mobile phone use in schools, as head teachers are given the power to ban them. Image: Shutterstock
By Calum Petrie

Are we heading closer to a complete ban on mobile phones in our schools?

A lot has been said since the Scottish Government announced new guidance giving head teachers the authority to ban devices in schools.

Under the guidance, announced last week, pupils could be required to hand over their phones before classes as part of efforts to crack down on disruptions such as distracting notifications or filming instances of bullying.

The development comes hot on the heels of the UK government being urged by MPs to consider a statutory ban on mobile phone use in schools in England, as well as a total ban on smartphones for under-16s, as part of a crackdown on children’s screentime.

There is a sense that parents are starting to catch up with the technology, and are now mobilising to safeguard the next generation from the harms of smartphone use.

Peterhead Academy the first to stick its neck out on school phone ban

In the north-east, Peterhead Academy was the first to put its head above the parapet, banning new S1 pupils from carrying mobile phones when they started at the school this week.

Peterhead Academy head teacher Gerry McCluskey has banned new S1 pupils from carrying mobile phones. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

And the head teacher at Speyside High School in Moray, Patricia Goodbrand, told The P&J in June that she would support looking into a ban, amid “changes” in pupil behaviour.

But what do parents in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands think?

We asked you, and nearly 200 of you responded on social media.

The majority of you welcomed the news that head teachers can now take a harder line on mobile phones in the classroom.

There were scores of comments like “Brilliant”, “Fantastic”, “The best thing they could do”, “100% on board”, and “About time”.

And many of you called for a blanket ban on mobile phones in schools.

‘Kids having phones is ruining a generation’

“Get it done,” said Keith Taylor. “Kids don’t need phones and they certainly don’t need them at school.”

Colin Burnett waded in: “Ban them from school – they’re there to learn, not to be on their phones.”

‘Social media is the work of the devil, particularly for young, impressionable people.’ Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson

Lucy White said: “The fact that it’s even up for discussion is absurd.

“Kids having phones is ruining a generation, as well as bad parenting.

“Phones don’t belong in classrooms, they aren’t needed there and never have been.”

Valerie Craig said: “Why have we got to the stage where phones are in classrooms? They were never needed when we were young.”

And Allan Main added: “They shouldn’t even have one until they’re at least 16. Social media is the work of the devil, particularly for young, impressionable people.”

New guidance on mobile phones in schools a ‘cop-out by Scottish Government’

A number of you accused the Scottish Government of shirking responsibility by leaving the decision up to individual head teachers.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth welcomed the new guidance, but several of you feel it lacks leadership and simply passes the buck to head teachers. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Hazel McPherson said: “This is a cop-out by the Scottish Government, making head teachers the fall guys.

“If politicians think banning phones in schools is a good idea then it should be national policy.

“Stop passing the buck and do what you are well paid to do: govern.”

And Joanne Dolling agreed: “It shouldn’t be left to head teachers to decide. If the government feel strongly, they should make it policy across the board.”

Some of you have reservations over a complete ban

While supporting a ban on phones in the classroom, some of you had reservations about a complete ban in schools.

Mandy Urquhart said: “I absolutely agree phones should be banned in class, it reduces distraction and the risk of bullying. But I think you’d struggle to ban them completely in schools.

“It would be a logistical nightmare and isn’t a job for teaching staff. If devices are needed for research etc., the school needs to provide that.”

Neil McIntosh said: “I don’t think they should be banned altogether as the world we live in relies on them, but they should be locked away or turned off. Mind you, policing that would be a nightmare.”

Madeleine Forret said: “We live in a rural area, it’s important my daughter takes her phone with her in case she misses the bus or has other problems travelling to and from school.

“It’s a grey area as phones are now used for many other important things – medical alerts, tracking your kids in rural areas – not just to talk and play games.”

Meanwhile Andrew Stout said: “Just tell them to switch their phones off in class. What’s next, are they going to search them? Treat them like young adults and they’ll respect their teachers.”

And some parents blame schools for forcing pupils to use phones

Tracy Leach pointed out schools’ culpability in making phones a part of school life.

“Teachers ask the kids to look something up on their phone, and the school office tells them to call home on their mobile when there’s an issue with transport.”

Some pupils are asked to use their mobile phones in class to help with schoolwork. Image: Shutterstock

Jenny Herlingshaw added: “How will kids learn without them? Academy teachers make them use their phones to Google things, instead of actually teaching them.”

Others had mixed views, such as Tony Carter, who said: “Phones are now a part of normal life, and if used as a part of the education of children are a wonderful tool.

“However, I think we should lose them until society has caught up with the technology. We need book and written skills with critical thinking.

“Also, phones have different capabilities which divides pupils.”

‘I see no problem with kids having a phone at secondary school’

A sizeable minority were against banning mobile phones in the classroom.

Donna Lornie said: “My child is dyslexic and uses her phone quite often for spell-checking because she prefers to write rather than use a laptop.

“Phones are a major part of everyday life nowadays for everyone.”

Sheryl McNaught added: “If the phone is turned off during school, I see no problem with kids having a phone at secondary school. If my child is going to be late he texts me.”

Greg Mitchell said: “Bullied kids need their phone to text parents to pick them up so they can get home safely.

“Until our schools are run in a professional manner where you can’t go about assaulting people with little to no consequences, children will still need their phones.”

However, Christopher Bell pointed out that “you could argue bullying is more commonplace due to the effects of phones and the use of social media.”

Up to parents to tackle phone use, not schools

And finally, an interesting point from John McKinnon, who said it was parents’ responsibility to stop their kids using mobile phones, not schools.

Shona Leys agreed: “People forget that it’s not a job for teachers but the parent to take away their children’s phones before they go to school.

“A school is an educational establishment, not a babysitting service.”

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below

Conversation