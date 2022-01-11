Aberdeen arts venues close for further week due to Covid restrictions

All three Aberdeen Performing Arts venues – His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall and the Lemon Tree – will remain closed for at least an extra week after Covid restrictions on indoor events were kept in place.

It means Scottish Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker will no longer come to HMT next week – and producers have also cancelled a run of The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe the week after.

A limit on audience sizes of 200 if seated, 100 standing, was imposed from Boxing Day for a period of at least three weeks. However, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that these restrictions would stay in place until at least January 24, but will be reviewed next week.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The cabinet will next review the data at our meeting a week today and I hope this will allow us to lift the other protective measures – limits on indoor live events, table services in hospitality and distancing in indoor public places from January 24. However, I will confirm this in my statement next week.”

APA took the decision to close its venues during the restrictions and announced today they would stay closed until January 24 at the earliest.

Show cancelled due to ‘uncertainty’

A spokesman said: “We can confirm The Nutcracker is cancelled. Bookers are being given the opportunity to move their tickets to another Scottish Ballet performance, either The Scandal At Mayerling in May or The Snow Queen in January next year.”

Producers for The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe, due at HMT from January 25 to 29, had already decided to cancel its Aberdeen performances due to the “uncertainty” surrounding the lifting of current restrictions. It had been due to star Samantha Womack.

Meanwhile, Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said the venue has no events planned until February.

“We are obviously now waiting until next week to find out what’s happening with indoor events, so we are in a state of pause just now,” she said.

“We are hopeful that from January 24 we will have some clarity to move forward and be back on track.”

Hoping for good news for venues

Stephanie Walls, Aberdeen Arts Centre’s manager, said she is hoping for some “good news” for indoor venues next week.

She said: “We’ll keep moving forwards and adapt to the restrictions as and when required – fingers crossed clarity and good news for indoor venues is confirmed soon.”

The popular King Street venue had to postpone a number of events, including a Bon Jovi tribute night and The UK Rock Show.

The Tivoli Theatre, on Guild Street, was also forced to cancel a show that was supposed to take place on January 22.

The theatre’s spokesman said: “Due to the extended restrictions we’ve had to cancel Just Joyce – Back for Burns.

“Full refunds will be issued by your ticketing agent. We hope to get a new date soon so please keep an eye out for an announcement.”

