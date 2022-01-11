Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen arts venues close for further week due to Covid restrictions

By Danica Ollerova and Scott Begbie
January 11, 2022, 5:05 pm Updated: January 12, 2022, 12:03 pm
Scottish Ballet's The Nutcracker has been cancelled at HIs Majesty's as Covid restrictions continue.

All three Aberdeen Performing Arts venues – His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall and the Lemon Tree – will remain closed for at least an extra week after Covid restrictions on indoor events were kept in place.

It means Scottish Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker will no longer come to HMT next week – and producers have also cancelled a run of The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe the week after.

A limit on audience sizes of 200 if seated, 100 standing, was imposed from Boxing Day for a period of at least three weeks. However, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that these restrictions would stay in place until at least January 24, but will be reviewed next week.

The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe, starring Samantha Womack, has also been cancelled at His Majesty’s.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The cabinet will next review the data at our meeting a week today and I hope this will allow us to lift the other protective measures – limits on indoor live events, table services in hospitality and distancing in indoor public places from January 24. However, I will confirm this in my statement next week.”

APA took the decision to close its venues during the restrictions and announced today they would stay closed until January 24 at the earliest.

Show cancelled due to ‘uncertainty’

A spokesman said: “We can confirm The Nutcracker is cancelled. Bookers are being given the opportunity to move their tickets to another Scottish Ballet performance, either The Scandal At Mayerling in May or  The Snow Queen in January next year.”

Producers for The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe, due at HMT from January 25 to 29, had already decided to cancel its Aberdeen performances due to the “uncertainty” surrounding the lifting of current restrictions. It had been due to star Samantha Womack.

Louise Stewart of P&J Live is hoping for clarity from January 24.

Meanwhile, Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said the venue has no events planned until February.

“We are obviously now waiting until next week to find out what’s happening with indoor events, so we are in a state of pause just now,” she said.

“We are hopeful that from January 24 we will have some clarity to move forward and be back on track.”

Hoping for good news for venues

Aberdeen Arts Centre manager Stephanie Walls.

Stephanie Walls, Aberdeen Arts Centre’s manager, said she is hoping for some “good news” for indoor venues next week.

She said: “We’ll keep moving forwards and adapt to the restrictions as and when required – fingers crossed clarity and good news for indoor venues is confirmed soon.”

The popular King Street venue had to postpone a number of events, including a Bon Jovi tribute night and The UK Rock Show.

The Tivoli Theatre, on Guild Street, was also forced to cancel a show that was supposed to take place on January 22.

The theatre’s spokesman said: “Due to the extended restrictions we’ve had to cancel Just Joyce – Back for Burns.

“Full refunds will be issued by your ticketing agent. We hope to get a new date soon so please keep an eye out for an announcement.”

