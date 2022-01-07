Scripts and sketches wanted for Aberdeen Arts Centre’s Bar Scrawl event

An error occurred. Please try again.

If your New Year’s resolution was to get more creative or finally finish the script you’ve been working on, this event is the one for you.

Aberdeen Arts Centre manager Stephanie Walls would like to encourage budding writers to submit their scripts and sketches for the venue’s upcoming creative writing event.

Called Bar Scrawl, it’s a new initiative which Aberdeen Arts Centre plans to run every couple of months, adding more events if they prove popular.

Stephanie said: “Following the success of our first show back in October, we can’t wait to get the event back up and running and see where it can go.

“The night is totally unique and an exciting, accessible way to get involved with watching and writing new work for the stage.”

Submit scripts for Aberdeen Arts Centre event

Writers from across the UK are invited to submit up to a 10-minute piece of new work based on a particular theme.

“Our next theme is ‘twist’,” said Stephanie.

“But we leave this widely open for interpretation. Will it be a surprise ending? Set in a 1960s dance hall? A Dickens parody?

“We then work with a group of professional actors who will bring between five to eight submissions to life and our audience is invited to provide feedback for our writers so they can develop their work further.”

Alongside the submitted work, the audience members will also be invited to take part in quick-fire writing exercises.

Stephanie added: “The actors then ‘cold read’ these pieces on stage and some wonderfully silly and exciting new work is written, produced and staged before the audience’s eyes – all in under 30 minutes.”

Night of cocktails and creative writing

The deadline for the 10-minute piece is at noon on Tuesday February 1. The event will take place in February – the exact date is yet to be confirmed. You can submit your script by emailing barscrawl@aberdeenartscentre.com.

Those who just want to attend the event and take part in the writing exercises are also welcome. You’ll soon be able to reserve your ticket here.

Stephanie said: “If people aren’t brave enough to write a full submission, coming along to the event to enjoy the work of others and then getting involved during the writing prompts is a fantastic way to rip the plaster off and ‘just do it’ when it comes to writing for stage.

“We’d love to invite local people to try their hand at Bar Scrawl – be that via a submission in advance or by coming along to get writing on the night in a relaxed, informal atmosphere.

“The cocktails will be flowing and it’s a laid back, entertaining night to let your hair down and forget about the outside world for a couple of hours.”

