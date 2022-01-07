Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scripts and sketches wanted for Aberdeen Arts Centre’s Bar Scrawl event

By Danica Ollerova
January 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 7, 2022, 11:48 am
Aberdeen Arts Centre scripts

If your New Year’s resolution was to get more creative or finally finish the script you’ve been working on, this event is the one for you.

Aberdeen Arts Centre manager Stephanie Walls would like to encourage budding writers to submit their scripts and sketches for the venue’s upcoming creative writing event.

Called Bar Scrawl, it’s a new initiative which Aberdeen Arts Centre plans to run every couple of months, adding more events if they prove popular.

Stephanie said: “Following the success of our first show back in October, we can’t wait to get the event back up and running and see where it can go.

“The night is totally unique and an exciting, accessible way to get involved with watching and writing new work for the stage.”

Aberdeen Arts Centre scripts
The deadline for submissions is Tuesday February 1.

Submit scripts for Aberdeen Arts Centre event

Writers from across the UK are invited to submit up to a 10-minute piece of new work based on a particular theme.

“Our next theme is ‘twist’,” said Stephanie.

“But we leave this widely open for interpretation. Will it be a surprise ending? Set in a 1960s dance hall? A Dickens parody?

“We then work with a group of professional actors who will bring between five to eight submissions to life and our audience is invited to provide feedback for our writers so they can develop their work further.”

Alongside the submitted work, the audience members will also be invited to take part in quick-fire writing exercises.

Stephanie added: “The actors then ‘cold read’ these pieces on stage and some wonderfully silly and exciting new work is written, produced and staged before the audience’s eyes – all in under 30 minutes.”

Aberdeen Arts Centre manager Stephanie Walls.

Night of cocktails and creative writing

The deadline for the 10-minute piece is at noon on Tuesday February 1. The event will take place in February – the exact date is yet to be confirmed. You can submit your script by emailing barscrawl@aberdeenartscentre.com.

Those who just want to attend the event and take part in the writing exercises are also welcome. You’ll soon be able to reserve your ticket here.

Stephanie said: “If people aren’t brave enough to write a full submission, coming along to the event to enjoy the work of others and then getting involved during the writing prompts is a fantastic way to rip the plaster off and ‘just do it’ when it comes to writing for stage.

“We’d love to invite local people to try their hand at Bar Scrawl – be that via a submission in advance or by coming along to get writing on the night in a relaxed, informal atmosphere.

“The cocktails will be flowing and it’s a laid back, entertaining night to let your hair down and forget about the outside world for a couple of hours.”

