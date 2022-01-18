Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Applause for return of live theatre and shows in north and north-east as Covid restrictions eased

By Danica Ollerova and Scott Begbie
January 18, 2022, 4:10 pm Updated: January 18, 2022, 5:22 pm
Covid restrictions live shows
Scottish Ballet's The Nutcracker will be back on the road - including Eden Court in Inverness - as Covid restrictions ease from January 24.

The easing of Covid restrictions and the return of live theatre and music from Monday has been welcomed by arts organisations in the north-east and north.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today confirmed the audience limit on indoor events of 100 standing and 200 seated would be lifted from January 24, paving the way for shows to start again.

A spokesperson for Aberdeen Performing Arts said: “We welcome today’s announcement from the First Minister and look forward to re-opening our venues.

“We are delighted that our first show back will be The Stranglers at the Music Hall on January 27, closely followed by Rachel Sermanni at the Lemon Tree on  January 29, and Magic Goes Wrong at His Majesty’s Theatre from February 2-5.

Christina Camillo said The Tivoli is looking forward to opening again.

“We will continue to take every measure to keep staff, audiences and performers safe, and encourage anyone planning a visit to our venues to check our website for the most up to date guidance.”

Christina Camillo, marketing director at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre, said: “We are delighted with the announcement from the Scottish Government today that we can re-open on Monday January 24 and operate at full capacity.

“We are looking forward to welcoming back our staff, performers and customers.”

Delighted to welcome back audiences to theatres

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Arts Centre manager Stephanie Walls said: “We’re delighted that from next week we’ll be able to resume shows at full capacity and we are looking forward to welcoming audiences from Tuesday January 25 for Phoenix Theatre’s production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

Scottish Ballet also said it was delighted it could get back on the road, taking its production of The Nutcracker to Eden Court in Inverness next week, from Wednesday January 26 to Saturday January 29.

The Nutcracker promises to be a spectacular treat at Eden Court.

The company said: “Following today’s Scottish Government announcement that there will be no further extension to current event restrictions, Scottish Ballet are delighted to be completing their tour of The Nutcracker to Inverness, after the Glasgow and Aberdeen runs were cancelled.”

Byran Beattie, Eden Court’s interim chief executive, said he was thrilled to be safely raising the curtain at the venue again and seeing audiences fill the theatre once more.

He said: “We’ll be welcoming Scottish Ballet from next Wednesday with their sumptuous production of The Nutcracker. And the timing couldn’t be better for removing the cinema’s social distancing measures, with Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast having already sold hundreds of advance tickets.

“The whole Eden Court team are so passionate about what we do, so it’s brilliant to get back to what we’re best at and start making audiences happy again.”

Stephanie Walls is thrilled Aberdeen Arts Centre will be at full capacity again.

The Nutcracker had been due to take to the stage of His Majesty’s from Wednesday to Saturday this week, but was cancelled last week after the restrictions on numbers at indoor events were extended to January 24.

Slew of shows are going ahead

The restrictions, which have been in place for four weeks in response to the rise of the Omicron variant, led to the cancellation of a production of The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe, which had been due to arrive at HMT next week. It was pulled earlier this month due to uncertainty over restrictions.

Today’s announcement that there would be no extension to restrictions, also means shows at the Music Hall, including The Stranglers on January 27, comedian Daniel Sloss on January 28 and Suggs on January 29 can go ahead.

comedy 2022 aberdeen Covid restrictions live shows
Daniel Sloss will be at the Music Hall.

There had been no shows scheduled for P&J Live during the period of restrictions. It will burst back into life with comedian John Bishop’s stand-up show on February 18.

Return of live music gigs

Ross Calder, owner of live music promoter AGP Aberdeen and entertainment manager at The Tunnels and Cafe Drummond also welcomed the easing of restrictions.

He said: “We’re obviously delighted that the vast majority of restrictions are being lifted from Monday.

“It’s been another worrying and uncertain time for music venues. It’s a positive sign that cases are dropping and that some sort of normality can once again return.

The Tunnels will soon start hosting live gigs.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming back crowds whilst still taking all the measures we can to keep everyone as safe as possible.

“There are undoubtedly still challenges ahead in terms of having to programme events at such short notice and ensuring that public confidence in indoor events is restored, but at this stage, we are just happy to be able to get back to doing what we love and to share the events with everyone again.”

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal