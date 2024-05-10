Young Stonehaven actor invited by Gerard Butler to star in new film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Young Stonehaven actor invited by Gerard Butler to star in new film

Conner's mum took a chance and got in touch with the Hollywood hero about her 13-year-old son's talents.

By Ross Hempseed
From L-R: Julie Dickson, Gerard Butler and Conner Dickson. Image: Julie Dickson.
From L-R: Julie Dickson, Gerard Butler and Conner Dickson. Image: Julie Dickson.

A talented 13-year-old actor from Stonehaven was thrilled to be asked to star alongside Gerard Butler in his new movie.

Conner Dickson had been acting for a year before landing his role in the upcoming blockbuster.

He had previously made his big-screen debut in the north-east based film, A Song for Gran, filmed at Marischal College.

His mum, Julie Dickson, decided to take a chance and contacted Gerard Butler directly through Instagram, who sent through a script, and from there, Conner was pencilled in for a role.

The original role fell through due to unforeseen circumstances, as Conner was unable to film on location in Iceland.

Conner Dickson on set at Shinfield Studios in London. Image: Julie Dickson.

However, the youngster impressed Gerard Butler so much that he was personally invited to the Shinfield Studios in London for a supporting role.

The title of the movie, which is still being filmed is being kept under wraps according to Julie.

Conner Impressed during filming

In total, the family were down for five days, with two days filming several scenes at the studio.

Conner told The P&J: “At first, I was quite nervous, just being so far away from home, and I didn’t know what to expect, but it was really fun.

“Meeting Gerard Butler was so cool, just to see him there on set. I was in the scene and I could see him across the room. I was smiling and he looked back at me and he smiled and waved.

“As I was going to the bathroom, I walked past him and he grabbed me by the shoulder and said ‘Hi Conner, how’s it going mate? I remember you from the audition tapes.’ He was excited to have me down there.

“He just felt like a casual guy from Scotland, I felt really welcomed as I was one of the only Scottish people on the set and he is Scottish as well.”

Conner recalls first seeing Gerard Butler in the film 300 with his parents when he was younger becoming one of his favourite films.

Living in Stonehaven helped prepare him for the acting world

Speaking about his passion for acting, Conner would love to do more comedy films going forward, having been a long-time fan of Jim Carrey.

Julie Dickson says her son has “always been a little actor growing up” and was encouraged to direct him in the TV and film direction rather than musical theatre.

Conner on set of his previous film, A Song for Gran. Image: Julie Dickson.

Conner says growing up in Stonehaven has given him a hunger to act in a role involving the sea.

He added: “For roles where I need to swim, living close to the coast is quite helpful as I’ve been taught to swim from a young age. I quite like swimming in the cold water.

“I’ve played a few sports so if I could land an active role that would be fun. If I had to do stunts for a role, I would like to dive off a cliff into water, that sounds cool.

“I do pier jumping a lot in Stonehaven, so diving off a cliff or over a car, I would be up for that.”

On the set of the new film, Conner says he has learnt to be patient as filming days take a long time and you are not always in every scene so patience is key.

Despite this, he said he would “easily do it again” and already has been shortlisted for a few roles in the future.

