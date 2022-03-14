Shopping with mum: the most personal gift for Mother’s Day?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shopping with mum: the most personal gift for Mother’s Day?

March 14, 2022, 3:27 pm
mum and daughter shopping for personal gift for mum

Trying to think of personal gift for your mum this Mother’s Day? Here’s an idea: take her out for a nostalgic day of shopping!

You could spend hours browsing online for a gift that is special, sentimental and personal, but what’s more personal than your time?

Hit the shops! A fun and personal gift alternative this Mother’s Day

Visiting the shops with your mum will always bring back fond memories. Do you remember trailing after her in the supermarket, trying to sneak in extra packets of sweets into the basket without her noticing?

Or, once you started showing an interest in fashion, visiting your favourite retailers and picking one or two items for her to buy for you?

This Mother’s Day, turn the tables and take your mum for a day out at Bon Accord, Aberdeen, where you’ll find gorgeous cafes and all your favourite shops in which to browse.

The best way to spend Mother’s Day at Bon Accord

With so much going on in the centre, you’ll not only find a personal gift for your mum in one of her favourite shops, but you can treat her in different ways too…

cakes and sweet treats in a cafe
There are always tasty treats on offer at Bon Accord’s Scone
  • Treat your mum to a fancy piece and a cuppa at one of the many cafés at Bon Accord, including Scone, Costa, Pret, ReCharge Café and Waterstones Café.
  • Have a look around your mum’s favourite shops and give her some style tips. There’s an abundance of stores at Bon Accord your mum is sure to love, from The Greenhouse, Hobbs, and Phase Eight, to Next and Bonmarche.
  • A thoughtful and personal gift idea for your mum is treat her to her favourite perfume or some fancy cosmetics at Jo Malone or The Body Shop. You could even treat her to a makeover or get her brows done at Boots.
  • Visit Curated Aberdeen, home to around 30 different stallholders selling beautiful jewellery, art and more.  Open Friday-Sunday, Curated Aberdeen supports local children’s charity, Charlie House.
  • If younger children or grandchildren are with you and your mum, pay a visit to the Science Centre pop-up or the kids’ soft-play area.
  • If the weather is nice, have a wander around Bon Accord’s roof garden to break up the day and take in the beautiful surroundings.
Curated Aberdeen - you'll find plenty of personal gift options for your mum here
Curated Aberdeen offers an array of beautiful and unique gift ideas – perfect for you mum

Personal gift ideas for your mum

While walking around the shops, it’s only fair to treat your mum to something special after all the times she treated you as a child.

Buying a gift for your mum while she is next to you ensures she will love it, and adds a personal touch – every time she uses or wears it, she’ll remember your time spent together.

Here are some fabulous gift ideas, all of which you’ll find at Bon Accord!

Swarovski – Infinity Bracelet - £55
Next – Supersoft Shawl Collar Fleece Dressing Gown - £30
Clintons – Mum gift set includes Mug, Glass & Coaster - £6.99
Boots – Clinique Mother’s Day Set - £38

For more information – or inspiration – visit the Bon Accord website or have a wander around the centre in Aberdeen. 

