Shopping with mum: the most personal gift for Mother’s Day?

Trying to think of personal gift for your mum this Mother’s Day? Here’s an idea: take her out for a nostalgic day of shopping!

You could spend hours browsing online for a gift that is special, sentimental and personal, but what’s more personal than your time?

Hit the shops! A fun and personal gift alternative this Mother’s Day

Visiting the shops with your mum will always bring back fond memories. Do you remember trailing after her in the supermarket, trying to sneak in extra packets of sweets into the basket without her noticing?

Or, once you started showing an interest in fashion, visiting your favourite retailers and picking one or two items for her to buy for you?

This Mother’s Day, turn the tables and take your mum for a day out at Bon Accord, Aberdeen, where you’ll find gorgeous cafes and all your favourite shops in which to browse.

The best way to spend Mother’s Day at Bon Accord

With so much going on in the centre, you’ll not only find a personal gift for your mum in one of her favourite shops, but you can treat her in different ways too…

Treat your mum to a fancy piece and a cuppa at one of the many cafés at Bon Accord, including Scone , Costa , Pret , ReCharge Café and Waterstones Café .

, , , and . Have a look around your mum’s favourite shops and give her some style tips. There’s an abundance of stores at Bon Accord your mum is sure to love, from The Greenhouse , Hobbs , and Phase Eight , to Next and Bonmarche .

, , and , to and . A thoughtful and personal gift idea for your mum is treat her to her favourite perfume or some fancy cosmetics at Jo Malone or The Body Shop . You could even treat her to a makeover or get her brows done at Boots .

or . You could even treat her to a makeover or get her brows done at . Visit Curated Aberdeen , home to around 30 different stallholders selling beautiful jewellery, art and more. Open Friday-Sunday, Curated Aberdeen supports local children’s charity, Charlie House .

, home to around 30 different stallholders selling beautiful jewellery, art and more. Open Friday-Sunday, Curated Aberdeen supports local children’s charity, . If younger children or grandchildren are with you and your mum, pay a visit to the Science Centre pop-up or the kids’ soft-play area.

or the kids’ soft-play area. If the weather is nice, have a wander around Bon Accord’s roof garden to break up the day and take in the beautiful surroundings.

Personal gift ideas for your mum

While walking around the shops, it’s only fair to treat your mum to something special after all the times she treated you as a child.

Buying a gift for your mum while she is next to you ensures she will love it, and adds a personal touch – every time she uses or wears it, she’ll remember your time spent together.

Here are some fabulous gift ideas, all of which you’ll find at Bon Accord!

