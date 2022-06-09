Serial killers to be focus of talk at Aberdeen Art Centre event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Serial killers to be focus of talk at Aberdeen Art Centre event

By Danica Ollerova
June 9, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 9, 2022, 7:20 pm
catching serial killers aberdeen

Notorious serial killers will be the focus of investigator and crime expert David Swindle’s upcoming Aberdeen talk.

If you enjoyed watching true crime documentaries such as Making a Murderer, and Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, this Aberdeen Arts Centre event should pique your interest.

And those who binge-watched both seasons of Mindhunter – which sees FBI agents getting inside the killer’s mind to figure out how they think – will certainly be gripped and fascinated by David Swindle’s true stories from his career as a crime investigator.

The now-retired Scottish senior investigating officer has worked on hundreds of murders and complex high-profile UK-wide investigations during his 34 years in the police – including management of the Glasgow Airport terrorist attack investigations.

He also helped to form the UK’s Operation Anagram to trace victims of Scottish convicted serial killer and sex offender Peter Tobin.

Don’t miss the Aberdeen Arts Centre event in October.

Event for those who love crime documentaries

David said: “Serial killers are cunning conniving controlling careful and I hate to say clever individuals who live apparently normal lives and get away with their crimes for years until eventually detected.”

While he retired from the police in 2011, he still utilises his investigative and crime expertise as well as his international networks.

He set up two companies – David Swindle Crime Solutions and Victims Abroad – to provide multilingual expert international advice and investigative support for families whose loved ones are killed abroad as a result of homicide or in suspicious unexplained circumstances.

David, who appeared on a few TV crime documentaries, also has podcast Swindle’s Search for The Truth which he creates with writer Kay Page.

How to book tickets to attend “Catching Killers” talk in Aberdeen

The serial killer talk will take place on Thursday October 6 at 7.30pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

