Serial killers to be focus of talk at Aberdeen Art Centre event

Notorious serial killers will be the focus of investigator and crime expert David Swindle’s upcoming Aberdeen talk.

If you enjoyed watching true crime documentaries such as Making a Murderer, and Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, this Aberdeen Arts Centre event should pique your interest.

And those who binge-watched both seasons of Mindhunter – which sees FBI agents getting inside the killer’s mind to figure out how they think – will certainly be gripped and fascinated by David Swindle’s true stories from his career as a crime investigator.

The now-retired Scottish senior investigating officer has worked on hundreds of murders and complex high-profile UK-wide investigations during his 34 years in the police – including management of the Glasgow Airport terrorist attack investigations.

He also helped to form the UK’s Operation Anagram to trace victims of Scottish convicted serial killer and sex offender Peter Tobin.

Event for those who love crime documentaries

David said: “Serial killers are cunning conniving controlling careful and I hate to say clever individuals who live apparently normal lives and get away with their crimes for years until eventually detected.”

While he retired from the police in 2011, he still utilises his investigative and crime expertise as well as his international networks.

He set up two companies – David Swindle Crime Solutions and Victims Abroad – to provide multilingual expert international advice and investigative support for families whose loved ones are killed abroad as a result of homicide or in suspicious unexplained circumstances.

David, who appeared on a few TV crime documentaries, also has podcast Swindle’s Search for The Truth which he creates with writer Kay Page.

How to book tickets to attend “Catching Killers” talk in Aberdeen

The serial killer talk will take place on Thursday October 6 at 7.30pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

