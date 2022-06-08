WATCH: Jacoba Niepoort avoids sunshine at all costs to work on Nuart mural in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WATCH: Jacoba Niepoort avoids sunshine at all costs to work on Nuart mural in Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
June 8, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 8, 2022, 6:18 pm

While most of us have been enjoying the sunny weather, Dutch artist Jacoba Niepoort has been doing everything she can to avoid the sunshine to be able to work on her Nuart mural.

“Today I started at 4.30am,” said Jacoba. “We have this issue with the building across (the street). We have this beautiful sunshine which means the wall has eight hours of reflection from the windows – so I’m trying to beat that today.

“I need it to be cloudy to paint, to be able to see anything.

“But it’s cool to see the reflections from all the windows on the wall – it totally changes the wall and the look.”

Reflections from the windows add another dimension to Jacoba Niepoort’s Nuart mural. Photo by Chris Sumner and video by Gregor Aiken

Jacoba Niepoort enjoys working on Nuart mural in Aberdeen

Jacoba was one of the first artists to arrive in Aberdeen – arriving in the Granite City on Thursday June 2.

The Copenhagen-based creative said: “I needed a couple of days to edit the sketch and do the under layers and I’ve been painting the last few days.”

Describing Aberdeen as a place where she is “very happy to be”, Jacoba said she was “enjoying Nuart Aberdeen very much”.

Her large mural, on Holburn House on Justice Mill Lane, has been attracting a lot of attention – but it’s mainly been Nuart volunteers who have been answering locals’ intriguing questions as Jacoba spends most of her time on the lift.

jacoba niepoort nuart aberdeen
Nuart Aberdeen artist Jacoba Niepoort. Photo by Paul Glendell.

“I’m on the lift high up a lot of the time with my headphones on so a lot of the time I don’t know what’s going on on the ground,” said the gifted artist.

We wondered if there’s a specific song that gets Jacoba in the right headspace and helps her explore this year’s festival theme of “reconnect”.

“I listen to a lot of different stuff from around the place – something with a beat that keeps me going,” said Jacoba.

