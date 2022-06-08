WATCH: Jacoba Niepoort avoids sunshine at all costs to work on Nuart mural in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

While most of us have been enjoying the sunny weather, Dutch artist Jacoba Niepoort has been doing everything she can to avoid the sunshine to be able to work on her Nuart mural.

“Today I started at 4.30am,” said Jacoba. “We have this issue with the building across (the street). We have this beautiful sunshine which means the wall has eight hours of reflection from the windows – so I’m trying to beat that today.

“I need it to be cloudy to paint, to be able to see anything.

“But it’s cool to see the reflections from all the windows on the wall – it totally changes the wall and the look.”

Jacoba Niepoort enjoys working on Nuart mural in Aberdeen

Jacoba was one of the first artists to arrive in Aberdeen – arriving in the Granite City on Thursday June 2.

The Copenhagen-based creative said: “I needed a couple of days to edit the sketch and do the under layers and I’ve been painting the last few days.”

Describing Aberdeen as a place where she is “very happy to be”, Jacoba said she was “enjoying Nuart Aberdeen very much”.

Her large mural, on Holburn House on Justice Mill Lane, has been attracting a lot of attention – but it’s mainly been Nuart volunteers who have been answering locals’ intriguing questions as Jacoba spends most of her time on the lift.

“I’m on the lift high up a lot of the time with my headphones on so a lot of the time I don’t know what’s going on on the ground,” said the gifted artist.

We wondered if there’s a specific song that gets Jacoba in the right headspace and helps her explore this year’s festival theme of “reconnect”.

“I listen to a lot of different stuff from around the place – something with a beat that keeps me going,” said Jacoba.

