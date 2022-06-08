Preparations are under way for Eden Court’s summer festival Under Canvas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The iconic Under Canvas tent is up and preparations are well under way for the popular Eden Court summer festival which will return next month.

The Inverness venue’s outdoor flagship festival will officially kick off on July 1 and entertain locals and visitors alike until August 27.

Susannah Armitage, Under Canvas’ senior producer, said: “The Eden Court team are really excited to welcome audiences back to our summer festival this year.”

The organisers behind Under Canvas are proud to be able to provide paid employment opportunities to more than 170 Scottish musicians, many of whom were negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The line-up for 2022 includes Gary Innes and Ewen Henderson, The Shackleton Trio and Lewis McLaughlin, and the festival will also welcome back some much-loved acts from 2021 including HEISK, Man of the Minch and Mischa Macpherson.

Supporting local musicians and producers

“We have a really strong year of programming, with particular mention to our three themed weeks,” added Susannah.

“Anna Massie’s Main Stage is curated by local musician and BBC Radio Scotland personality Anna Massie, and Sgeul, supported by Event Scotland and part of Scotland’s Year of stories 2022, platforms the diversity of Scottish life through music and storytelling.

“Runrig Connections celebrates our new musical The Stamping Ground and the incredible influence Runrig have had on Scottish music.”

Eden Court joined forces with theatre production company Raw Material to launch the brand new musical featuring the songs of Runrig. It’s set to premiere this summer – click here to find out more.

In addition to music, fans can also look forward to sampling freshly made pizzas from an outdoor wood-fired oven and there will also be a pop-up bar serving a selection of local beers, gins, and whisky.

The festival will also take further steps to become 100% sustainable, in line with Eden Court’s commitment to the environment and mitigating the effects of the climate crisis.

Susannah said: “We are also continuing to strive to make Under Canvas as sustainable as possible through waste management, energy monitoring and CO2 reduction.”

For instance, pizza boxes and drinking vessels will be 100% compostable this year through a ‘hot-composting’ process.

The summer event will also see the use of electric heaters discontinued, which are hugely wasteful in terms of CO2 emissions and energy consumed.

How to buy tickets for Eden Court’s Under Canvas

Eden Court’s Under Canvas will be back from July 1 to August 27. Click here for more information and tickets.

Rebecca Holt, Eden Court’s new chief executive, said: “All tickets are Pay What You Can this year – so if you haven’t come along before, then this is a great opportunity to give it a go.”

