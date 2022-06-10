WATCH: Slim Safont recreates lines at school with adult twist for Nuart Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Have you ever been asked to write 100 lines as a punishment at school?

For this year’s Nuart Aberdeen, Spanish creative Slim Safont decided to explore the festival’s theme of “reconnect” by creating a mural that explores what the adult version of the tedious punishment from his school years would be.

Slim said: “When I was thinking about this concept, I thought about reconnecting with something when I was a kid and I remembered my time in school and the punishment we got when we were kids.

“I tried to reconnect punishment from the young age to a punishment from the adult life – paying taxes.

“That’s the ironic and funny point of view on punishment.”

To create the mural on Union Plaza, Slim first took a picture of a family friend’s daughter at his mum’s school in Spain.

Slim Safont says every urban art project should be like Nuart Aberdeen

He told the P&J that it usually takes him about two weeks to finish a mural of this size. So to make sure he’s done by the time the festival officially opens tomorrow – 10 days after he arrived in Aberdeen – he had to work longer days.

“I’m working 11 hours a day and I just see this wall,” laughed Slim.

“People are very friendly and I love the city and I love the architecture.

“I saw many people taking pictures and when I have been talking with some people on the street and locals, they were happy – and that also makes me feel very happy.

“I want to say thanks to Nuart because it is a really good project and I think that all the urban art projects should be like this.”

