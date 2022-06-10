WATCH: Slim Safont recreates lines at school with adult twist for Nuart Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WATCH: Slim Safont recreates lines at school with adult twist for Nuart Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
June 10, 2022, 5:00 pm

Have you ever been asked to write 100 lines as a punishment at school?

For this year’s Nuart Aberdeen, Spanish creative Slim Safont decided to explore the festival’s theme of “reconnect” by creating a mural that explores what the adult version of the tedious punishment from his school years would be.

Slim said: “When I was thinking about this concept, I thought about reconnecting with something when I was a kid and I remembered my time in school and the punishment we got when we were kids.

“I tried to reconnect punishment from the young age to a punishment from the adult life – paying taxes.

“That’s the ironic and funny point of view on punishment.”

slim safont nuart aberdeen
Nuart Aberdeen artist Slim Safont. Photo by Wullie Marr. Video shot by Kami Thomson & edited by Andrew Farrell.

To create the mural on Union Plaza, Slim first took a picture of a family friend’s daughter at his mum’s school in Spain.

Slim Safont says every urban art project should be like Nuart Aberdeen

He told the P&J that it usually takes him about two weeks to finish a mural of this size. So to make sure he’s done by the time the festival officially opens tomorrow – 10 days after he arrived in Aberdeen – he had to work longer days.

“I’m working 11 hours a day and I just see this wall,” laughed Slim.

“People are very friendly and I love the city and I love the architecture.

“I saw many people taking pictures and when I have been talking with some people on the street and locals, they were happy – and that also makes me feel very happy.

“I want to say thanks to Nuart because it is a really good project and I think that all the urban art projects should be like this.”

Slim Safont’s mural on Union Plaza in Aberdeen. Photo by Kami Thomson.

The first Nuart Aberdeen 2022 artist to finish his mural was Jofre Olivers – you can find out more about his artwork here.

We’ve also recently caught up with other Nuart Aberdeen artists Martin Whatson and Jacoba Niepoort. Click on the links below to watch our video interviews with the two artists:

WATCH: Martin Whatson on returning to Aberdeen after 2017 Nuart mural demolished

WATCH: Jacoba Niepoort avoids sunshine at all costs to work on Nuart mural in Aberdeen

More on Nuart…

Tags

Conversation

