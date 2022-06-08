WATCH: Jofre Oliveras is first to finish his Nuart Aberdeen 2022 mural

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Spanish muralist and activist Jofre Oliveras has just finished working on his Nuart Aberdeen mural – making the Frederick Street painting the first completed artwork of the 2022 festival.

And we’re certain Jofre’s mural will become Aberdeen’s new hidden art gem – while tucked away on Frederick Street, the new black and white painting is just as important as it is beautiful.

“It’s not the main street, but some guys were asking me questions and trying to figure out the message of the wall,” said the talented artist.

So what message is his large painting of a man with his face covered by a flag meant to convey?

“The idea is about nationalism,” said Jofre.

“The flag is covering the vision of the person/character.

“You can reflect how this is in relation to politics and the idea of nationalism.”

After finishing working on his mural, Jofre took the time to explore Aberdeen.

After finishing working on his mural, Jofre took the time to explore Aberdeen.

He said: “I was walking around and I saw many different murals and many artists working.

“All the city is granite but with these murals, it seems more interesting.”

This was his first time painting in Scotland but Jofre is already looking forward to coming back.

He said: “I like to think that when I start going to a place… I like to make connections with people. The most interesting thing is to have friendships and connect with people all the time.”

And Jofre has already befriended street art lovers all over the world.

He told the P&J: “I was working in many different countries in Europe and I travelled to Africa, the Middle East, and the United States.”

We've also recently caught up with another Nuart Aberdeen 2022 artist Mohamed L'Ghacham.

