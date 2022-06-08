WATCH: Jofre Oliveras is first to finish his Nuart Aberdeen 2022 mural

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WATCH: Jofre Oliveras is first to finish his Nuart Aberdeen 2022 mural

By Danica Ollerova
June 8, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 8, 2022, 2:35 pm

Spanish muralist and activist Jofre Oliveras has just finished working on his Nuart Aberdeen mural – making the Frederick Street painting the first completed artwork of the 2022 festival.

And we’re certain Jofre’s mural will become Aberdeen’s new hidden art gem – while tucked away on Frederick Street, the new black and white painting is just as important as it is beautiful.

“It’s not the main street, but some guys were asking me questions and trying to figure out the message of the wall,” said the talented artist.

So what message is his large painting of a man with his face covered by a flag meant to convey?

“The idea is about nationalism,” said Jofre.

“The flag is covering the vision of the person/character.

“You can reflect how this is in relation to politics and the idea of nationalism.”

jofre oliveras nuart aberdeen
Nuart artist Jofre Oliveras with his Aberdeen mural on Frederick Street. Photo by Kenny Elrick.

To find out more about Jofre’s mural, the idea behind it and its symbolism, make sure to check out our new Two-Minute Masterpiece on Sunday June 12. The artist will sum up what the painting means to him – all in two minutes. Find out more about Two-Minute Masterpiece here.

Jofre Oliveras has enjoyed his time working on his Nuart Aberdeen mural.

After finishing working on his mural, Jofre took the time to explore Aberdeen.

He said: “I was walking around and I saw many different murals and many artists working.

“All the city is granite but with these murals, it seems more interesting.”

This was his first time painting in Scotland but Jofre is already looking forward to coming back.

He said: “I like to think that when I start going to a place… I like to make connections with people. The most interesting thing is to have friendships and connect with people all the time.”

And Jofre has already befriended street art lovers all over the world.

He told the P&J: “I was working in many different countries in Europe and I travelled to Africa, the Middle East, and the United States.”

We’ve also recently caught up with another Nuart Aberdeen 2022 artist Mohamed L’Ghacham. You can watch our interview with him below.

