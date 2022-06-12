Two-Minute Masterpiece: Jofre Oliveras explores idea of nationalism for Nuart Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Two-Minute Masterpiece: Jofre Oliveras explores idea of nationalism for Nuart Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
June 12, 2022, 6:00 am

Spanish muralist and activist Jofre Oliveras decided to explore what nationalism means in 2022 for his Nuart Aberdeen mural.

Located on Frederick Street, his large-scale painting depicts a man who’s holding a flag – but the flag is covering his face.

“The flag is not letting this man see and have perspective,” said Jofre.

The talented artist wanted to investigate the paradox of “being more global than ever but also being more isolated”.

Watch the video above to learn more about Jofre’s Nuart Aberdeen mural and the inspiration behind it.

jofre oliveras nuart
Nuart artist Jofre Oliveras posing in front of his new mural on Frederick Street. Photo by Kenny Elrick. Video shot and edited by Gregor Aiken.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – are usually the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

However, the P&J entertainment team caught up with three artists while they were working on their Nuart Aberdeen murals in June to learn more about the new artworks from the creatives themselves.

We’ll share our Two-Minute Masterpiece with Martin Whatson on Sunday June 19 and with Slim Safont on Sunday June 26.

