Two-Minute Masterpiece: Jofre Oliveras explores idea of nationalism for Nuart Aberdeen

Spanish muralist and activist Jofre Oliveras decided to explore what nationalism means in 2022 for his Nuart Aberdeen mural.

Located on Frederick Street, his large-scale painting depicts a man who’s holding a flag – but the flag is covering his face.

“The flag is not letting this man see and have perspective,” said Jofre.

The talented artist wanted to investigate the paradox of “being more global than ever but also being more isolated”.

Watch the video above to learn more about Jofre’s Nuart Aberdeen mural and the inspiration behind it.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – are usually the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

However, the P&J entertainment team caught up with three artists while they were working on their Nuart Aberdeen murals in June to learn more about the new artworks from the creatives themselves.

We’ll share our Two-Minute Masterpiece with Martin Whatson on Sunday June 19 and with Slim Safont on Sunday June 26.

