Two Nuart Aberdeen murals make it into ‘best of’ worldwide guide to street art

Two stunning Nuart Aberdeen murals made “the best of June” guide to street art around the world.

While Slim Safont’s mural on Union Plaza took the number one slot, Nuno Viegas’ artwork on Gerrard Street was ranked the 10th best.

The guide was put together by Tim Marschang, the co-founder of Street Art Cities – one of the biggest street art communities in the world. Tim is responsible for managing the Street Art Cities community which is currently active in 600 cities in 80 countries.

Nuno Viegas’ piece was championed for beautifully following this year’s Nuart festival theme of reconnecting. The Portuguese creative’s mural features a mask that’s embellished with Queen of Hearts – referencing his previous Nuart Stavanger work that included King of Hearts.

Nuart Aberdeen murals feature in worldwide guide to street art

Spanish creative Slim Safont decided to explore the festival’s theme by creating a mural that explores what the adult version of the tedious punishment from his school years would be.

He previously told the P&J: “When I was thinking about this concept, I thought about reconnecting with something when I was a kid and I remembered my time in school and the punishment we got when we were kids.

“I tried to reconnect punishment from the young age to a punishment from the adult life – paying taxes.

“That’s the ironic and funny point of view on punishment.”

Watch our video below to find out more about Slim’s artwork:

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired which is behind the festival, said: “Street Art Cities is home to the biggest street art community in the world showcasing works from around one thousand cities across the globe.

“For Aberdeen to have not one but two outstanding pieces from the 2022 festival voted amongst the very best in the world is truly remarkable.”

Other selected artworks can be found in Spain, Italy and Georgia. You can see the full list here.

Nuart Aberdeen, which returned to the streets of Aberdeen last month for the fifth year, welcomed 11 internationally-renowned artists to the north-east to turn grey city walls into works of art.

And we’ve recently announced the popular festival will be back next year.

Adrian Watson said: “The festival has contributed significantly to the city’s cultural status and is attracting an increasing number of tourists and locals alike to discover the street art and be amazed by the remarkable collection of works that grace our streets.

“World-class events such as Nuart Aberdeen play a vital part of revitalising and driving the recovery of the city centre and we look forward to delivering another award-winning festival for the city when Nuart Aberdeen returns in 2023.”

Check out our interactive map below to see where you can find all Nuart artworks created over the years.

If you wish to join a walking tour of Nuart Aberdeen artworks that takes place this Sunday and on Saturday July 30, click here for more info and to book your tickets.

