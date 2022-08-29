Elf – A Christmas Arena Spectacular adds second Aberdeen date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Elf – A Christmas Arena Spectacular adds second Aberdeen date

By Danica Ollerova
August 29, 2022, 10:00 am
Elf arena tour is coming to Aberdeen.

Elf – A Christmas Arena Spectacular – which will spread Christmas cheer all over the UK – has just added a second date at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

Based on the much-loved festive film, the arena show will feature Santa’s flying sleigh, an indoor snowstorm, a giant candy cane journey from the North Pole, aerial cirque stars and much more.

A large cast of performers will recreate the popular story in the biggest live Christmas show in the UK. The festive spectacular will feature West End star Steven Serlin stepping into the big floppy shoes of Will Ferrell.

Elf will entertain Aberdeen families from Thursday December 8 (new date) to December 9.

Don’t miss Elf – A Christmas Arena Spectacular in Aberdeen.

Elf – A Christmas Arena Spectacular to bring Christmas cheer to Aberdeen

Louise Stewart, P&J Live’s managing director (interim), said: “We were thrilled to see the first date of Elf sell so well.

“This show is for the whole family – who doesn’t love the panto?

“It will get everyone into the festive spirit as it is set to be a fantastic production – from Santa’s flying sleigh to audience snowball fights, it’s a festive spectacle not to miss!”

Elf also features a massive stage with film backdrops on a huge LED screen plus a mobile stage that travels the auditorium to keep the action close to everyone.

‘Epic’ version of roadway and Hollywood hit

Producer and director Jon Conway added: “This is the fourth year we have presented this epic version of the Broadway and Hollywood hit.

“Elf is always one of the most popular Christmas films and Buddy The Elf is a truly iconic character. We have made the show even bigger and better with new features to make it a really thrilling experience.

“We are keenly aware of the economic climate and are one of the few shows to have reduced our prices from Elf’s last visit for an affordable family outing.”

Tickets for the new date (December 8) will go on general sale on Thursday September 1 at 10am at www.ticketmaster.co.uk

More arts and entertainment news…

