Elf – A Christmas Arena Spectacular adds second Aberdeen date

Elf – A Christmas Arena Spectacular – which will spread Christmas cheer all over the UK – has just added a second date at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

Based on the much-loved festive film, the arena show will feature Santa’s flying sleigh, an indoor snowstorm, a giant candy cane journey from the North Pole, aerial cirque stars and much more.

A large cast of performers will recreate the popular story in the biggest live Christmas show in the UK. The festive spectacular will feature West End star Steven Serlin stepping into the big floppy shoes of Will Ferrell.

Elf will entertain Aberdeen families from Thursday December 8 (new date) to December 9.

Louise Stewart, P&J Live’s managing director (interim), said: “We were thrilled to see the first date of Elf sell so well.

“This show is for the whole family – who doesn’t love the panto?

“It will get everyone into the festive spirit as it is set to be a fantastic production – from Santa’s flying sleigh to audience snowball fights, it’s a festive spectacle not to miss!”

Elf also features a massive stage with film backdrops on a huge LED screen plus a mobile stage that travels the auditorium to keep the action close to everyone.

‘Epic’ version of roadway and Hollywood hit

Producer and director Jon Conway added: “This is the fourth year we have presented this epic version of the Broadway and Hollywood hit.

“Elf is always one of the most popular Christmas films and Buddy The Elf is a truly iconic character. We have made the show even bigger and better with new features to make it a really thrilling experience.

“We are keenly aware of the economic climate and are one of the few shows to have reduced our prices from Elf’s last visit for an affordable family outing.”

Tickets for the new date (December 8) will go on general sale on Thursday September 1 at 10am at www.ticketmaster.co.uk

