BrewDog boss slams UK mini-budget as ‘startling display of incompetence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics UK politics

BrewDog boss slams UK mini-budget as ‘startling display of incompetence’

BrewDog owner James Watt claims the Conservative government's tax-slashing mini-budget has "massively handicapped businesses" already on the brink.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
September 26, 2022, 10:54 am Updated: September 26, 2022, 11:17 am
Photo of Adele Merson
BrewDog boss James Watt.

BrewDog owner James Watt claims the Conservative government’s tax-slashing mini-budget has “massively handicapped businesses” already on the brink.

He said it displayed “nothing short of a startling display of incompetence” at a time when businesses are already fighting for their lives.

The founder and chief executive of the Aberdeenshire-based company said Friday’s budget “dramatically increased” business costs, which are already up 34% on last year.

It is the second time the entrepreneur has criticised the UK  government in recent weeks, after branding them “clueless” for their response to the energy crisis. 

Biggest tax cuts in 50 years

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng stunned the country last week by announcing a massive £45 billion package of tax cuts. 

The pound has since plunged to an all-time low against the US dollar amid hammered market confidence in the government’s economic plans.

In a social media post, Mr Watt wrote: “The mini-budget was nothing short of a startling display of incompetence which has massively handicapped businesses who are already fighting for their lives.

“The UK does not need recklessly uninformed tax cutting – it needs stable and disciplined fiscal responsibility.

“The mini-budget has made the current financial crisis, far, far worse than it needed.

“Like many businesses, much of our input costs are in dollars and the result of the budget is our costs have now dramatically increased on top of already being up 34% versus 2021.”

Experts warn the pound’s plunge towards parity with the dollar will send the cost of goods soaring even higher, potentially worsening the cost-of-living crisis.

It also means it will be more expensive for the government to borrow money.

UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

Six BrewDog bars closed their doors due to rising costs and the energy crisis, including in Peterhead.

Another of its north-east bars, the Hop and Anchor in Aberdeen, also closed – just three weeks after the Press and Journal revealed it was opening after Covid restrictions.

Mr Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss have defended their “growth plans” package, which the Chancellor claimed “favour people right across the income scale”.

The UK Treasury was approached for comment.

5 shock measures in UK budget and what they mean for Scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from UK politics

HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in New York (Royal Navy)
HMS Queen Elizabeth anchors in New York as Truss plans to strengthen UK-US bond
One of five Britons (right) released from captivity by Russian-backed forces has said he did not believe he would survive the ordeal (Alamy/PA)
Freed British fighter admits he did not think he would survive captivity
The Defence Secretary has said Britain will increase the size of its Armed Forces spending by at least £52bn in response to Russian aggression (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Defence spending to increase by at least £52bn in response to Russian aggression
Vladimir Putin gestures as he addresses the nation in Moscow (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP, File)
Putin’s war lie is increasingly ‘threadbare’ to Russians, Western officials say
HMS Westminster firing Harpoon missiles at ex-USS Boone (MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)
Navy and RAF use high-powered weaponry to sink warship in exercise
Around 240 people who helped UK forces in Afghanistan are waiting to be relocated (Peter Byrne/PA)
Around 240 Afghans waiting more than six months for UK relocation
Prime Minister Liz Truss during her visit to the UN summit in New York (Toby Melville/PA)
Truss hits out at ‘catastrophic failure’ of Putin in Ukraine in UN speech
Prime Minister Liz Truss meets Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, far right, and French first lady Brigitte Macron, far left, at the Ukrainian Institute of America in New York City (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
PM accuses Putin of ‘sabre rattling’ over nuclear threats and reservists call-up
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)
Putin calls up 300,000 reservists and threatens West as Ukraine war escalates
(Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)
Putin’s Ukraine escalation shows ‘essential weakness’ of his position, says UK

More from Press and Journal

BrewDog boss James Watt.
The Mantrap: Hopes return of Oban institution will reverse 'drain' in town's young population
0
BrewDog boss James Watt.
'House-sitter and gardener' for quarter of a million pound cannabis farm jailed
BrewDog boss James Watt.
North-east care home operator changes hands in multimillion-pound deal
0
BrewDog boss James Watt.
Euan McColm: Stop making promises and start raising taxes to save the NHS
0
BrewDog boss James Watt.
When Olympians and Royalty flocked to Moray for the famous Burgie horse trials
0
BrewDog boss James Watt.
Scotland fan view: Axel Gordon should be proud of dad Craig

Editor's Picks