Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The fast and furious world of Arenacross – a high-octane and spectacular indoor Motocross show complete with death-defying jumps, lasers and pyrotechnics – is heading for P&J Live.

The Aberdeen venue has landed the only two Scottish dates on the Arenacross tour and is expecting fans to race for tickets for the dirt bike extravaganza.

Louise Stewart, Managing Director (Interim) at P&J Live, said: “We’re really looking forward to this show – something a little bit different and edge-of-your-seat exciting.

“With it being the only two show dates in Scotland, we’re confident the action-packed show will prove a popular one.”

Freestyle MX features heartstopping and dangerous leaps of faith

Arenacross will feature 20 insanely fast professional racers, competing in a variety of races, building up to a 12-rider final – all against a backdrop of a spectacular lightshow and rocking soundtrack.

The event will also feature Freestyle MX, a heart-stopping dangerously form of Motocross played out on a massive take-off and landing ramp that can see riders soar 60 feet into the air, upside down and clinging on with one hand.

Louise said: “Perfect for everyone from race-going Motocross fans to families looking for an incredible day out, the blend of high-octane mix of indoor motocross racing and Freestyle MX with a heart-pumping soundtrack will have North East fans hooked!”

The tour, which has been seen by more than 250,000 people across the UK since it exploded into life in 2013 at the O2 Arena, will arrive at P&J Live on January 28 and 29 next year.

For more information go to pandjlive.com

You might also like…