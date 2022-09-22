REVIEW: Welcome return as The Flying Pigs bring home the laughs at His Majesty’s By Scott Begbie September 22, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 22, 2022, 9:10 am 0 The Flying Pigs soared at His Majesty's with The Rothienorman Picture Show. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Entertainment Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live 0 Acclaimed composer, producer and musician Nitin Sawhney takes break from busy schedule to headline… 0 All you need to know about Aberdeen music festival Cultivate 0 War Horse creator reveals the Queen’s love of Joey as novel celebrates 40 years I don’t care: Pierce Brosnan shares his thoughts on the new James Bond Emmerdale announces special hour-long episode to mark 50th anniversary Christian Bale reveals he envies the friendship in his new film Amsterdam All you need to know about Aberdeen music festival True North 0 Fans' delight as smiling Emeli Sande announces her engagement 0 2023 Bafta film awards to be hosted at new venue More from Press and Journal Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in… 0 Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach… 0 Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors 0 Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend 0 Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there 0 Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live 0 Editor's Picks Workers in tears at Stoneywood paper mill as nearly 400 jobs cut with immediate effect Man who repeatedly followed random women in the street branded a ‘danger to the public’ Former detective inspector on trial accused of striking female Police Scotland co-worker Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin CHARGED by SFA after ‘blatant cheating’ comments about Hibs’ Ryan Porteous All you need to know about Aberdeen music festival Cultivate Man with ‘frightening’ eyes seen next to pushchair at site of Renee MacRae’s disappearance