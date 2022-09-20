Singing icon Emeli Sandé aims to be a role model and inspiration for young women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

Singing icon Emeli Sandé aims to be a role model and inspiration for young women

By Sean Wallace
September 20, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 20, 2022, 6:48 pm
Emili Sande sitting at a piano
Emeli Sande is set to perform at the True North Festival in Aberdeen. Picture by Alan Peebles.

North-east singing icon Emeli Sandé aims be a role model for young women and inspiration to take a ‘bold and unbeaten path’.

Chart topping star Emeli is sending out a strong message –  Be yourself. Be bold. Be happy.

For the Alford raised superstar a fundamental for any role model is honesty with yourself and others.

Which is why Emeli felt it was important to tell her fans when she fell in love and entered into a same sex relationship with pianist Yoana Karemova.

Emeli will return to the North-east to perform at the Music Hall, Aberdeen on Sunday  as part of the True North Festival.

Emeli Sande will perform at at True North festival in Aberdeen with Mica Paris.

She said: “I would love to be a role model for young women.

“To leave a legacy of being true to yourself and persevering.

“To inspire younger women and girls to be bold and take the unbeaten path is something I would love to do.

“You can only be yourself and that is what I want to inspire other people to be.

“It is more a case of just being myself as much as possible, and hopefully showing that you don’t have to conform to be successful.

“To have that connection with people who I share my music with I have to be real with who I am.

“I felt it was really important to share major things in my life.”

Emeli Sande wants to be a role model and inspiration for young women.

Celebrating the genius of a soul great

Emeli will take to the stage with soul superstar Mica Paris in the Granite City to celebrate the music of Aretha Franklin.

The evening is curated by Mica and will also include performances by other special guests.

Chart sensation Emeli Sande is making a welcome return to Aberdeen.

Emeli said: “Mica asked me to come up for the show in Aberdeen.

“We will be signing there together which is really exciting.

“Mica has taught me a lot and her career so far has been fantastic.

“I wouldn’t be here if Mica had not been there before.”

Writing in the beauty and peace of Alford

The True North Festival marks a welcome return to the North-east for the multi-million selling chart topping star.

The singer songwriter was raised in Alford and admits the village offers a sanctuary from the spotlight of fame.

A two time Ivor Novello award winner Emeli’s debut album Our Version of Events was the best selling album in the UK in 2012.

That year Emeli performed at both the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2012 Olympics in London, to a global television audience of billions.

Emeli said: “I get back to Alford as much as I can and when I’min need of some peace.

“Alford is a nice place to write in  as it is so beautiful and quiet amidst nature.

“It is also great to be round my folks and practice piano as well because there are no distractions.

“It is very grounding and humbling to be back where you grew up.

“Alford keeps my feet on the ground if I ever get too carried away in London.

“It is nice to remind myself of where everything started.

“My parents literally live across the wall from where I grew up.

“It is lovely to go back there.”

Emeli Sande at music venue The Tunnels in Aberdeen.

First time listening to Nina Simone

Emeli will celebrate musical legend Aretha Franklin when performing at The Music Hall on Sunday.

It was on the beach-front in the Granite City when one of Britain’s most successful singers of the last decade first heard another musical inspiration, Nina Simone.

Emeil recalls: “I was just opposite Codonas in Aberdeen when I first heard Nina Simone.

“We were waiting for my mum to finish work.

“My dad played Nina Simone and I thought ‘what is this?’

“I was blown away.

“I was a teenager and felt so emotional as soon as I heard her.

“Nina Simone is a legend and inspiration.

“I remember when we went to see Alicia Keys in Glasgow there was a picture up of Nina Simone.

“I think she was going to be coming to Glasgow at some point but sadly she passed away. What a woman.”

Emeli Sande.

Ed Sheerin, Kanye West and Tems

In May this year Emeli released acclaimed fourth studio album Let’s Say For Instance.

It was the follow up to 2019’s Real Life.

A collaboration with Chic legend Nile Rodgers, When Someone Loves You, was released during the summer.

Emeli will celebrate the music of soul great Aretha Franklin this weekend but which contemporary artists inspire her?

She said: “I’m a big fan of Ed Sheerin and the way he keeps popping out those pop genius songs is fantastic.

“He seems to be a really cool guy and I really like him.

“I love Kanye West, he is fantastic.

“Tems is a female artist who is inspiring me at the moment.

“There is so much fresh new talent.”

Branching out with presenting

Emeli is set to appear in the Channel 4 programme My Grandparents’ War.

The series explores celebrities’ grandparents’ extraordinary stories from conflicts that shaped the 20th Century.

Emeli revealed she aims to further develop her presenting and acting career in tandem with her music.

Emeli Sande takes in the sights of Union Street, Aberdeen.

She said: “I feel I have a lot more control with the direction of my career.

“It is lovely to be able to branch out and do different things such as presenting and doing a little bit of acting.

“It has been really great to show other sides of my personality.

“That definitely makes a more genuine relationship with the audience.

“I love acting and would love to get more involved in that to see how I can express myself.”

 






