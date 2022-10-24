Farmer-turned-comedian Jim Smith adds another Aberdeen date as two shows sell out

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Farmer comedian Jim Smith has added a third date at the Music Hall as Aberdeen fans snapped up all tickets for his previously announced shows.

Following on from the huge success of his Back To The Teuchter tour, Perthshire funnyman Jim will don his checked shirt again when he returns to the north-east with his brand new show The Hills Have Ayes.

Taking to the stage on Saturday October 29 and Sunday October 30, fans can expect to hear his trademark mix of regional accents and impressions.

Due to phenomenal demand, the comedian has now added extra tour dates next October.

Jim will share his tales of Scottish rural life and anecdotes from his changing world which has seen him get engaged, become a first-time father and continue farming through Covid and Brexit.

Whether you live in the shire or embrace the city life, Jim promises his new show will entertain people from all walks of life.

With sell-out Fringe runs and national tours under his belt, he is now one of Scotland’s biggest comedy stars.

Doug Taylor, of local promoter Mint of Montrose, said: “We’re completely thrilled to be announcing extra dates for Jim’s new show.

“The demand to see his latest tour has been absolutely phenomenal and we expect tickets for these new dates to be snapped up in no time at all when they go on sale on Friday.”



Jim Smith will return to the Music Hall on Friday October 6 2023, before travelling to Dundee’s Whitehall Theatre on Saturday October 7 2023.

Those in Inverness will be able to see Jim’s new show on Friday February 17 2023 at Eden Court.

Tickets for the Aberdeen gig will go on sale this Friday (October 28) at 10am at www.aberdeenperformingarts.com.

