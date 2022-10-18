Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023

By Danica Ollerova
October 18, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 18, 2022, 6:59 pm
lewis capaldi to return to aberdeen in 2023
Lewis Capaldi. Photo by Alexandra Gavillet.

Scottish singing sensation Lewis Capaldi will soon return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live with new music, number-one hits and his signature humour.

Following the recent release of his first new music in three years, the singer has announced his Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent tour in early 2023.

Having put in the hard yards with the writing and recording, Lewis is now ready to put in the miles all round the world on the back of his new album of the same name, due out next May.

The musician said: “I want to give these songs the best chance possible to reach people. I’ve spent so much time on them. And so many people have put so much work into it, not just me, but the label, the team, the guys I’ve worked with.

“I owe it to them, to the fans, and to all the people who helped us on the first one as well, to show up and do everything.

“I’m ready and so are the songs.”

Lewis Capaldi will bring his new tour to Aberdeen in 2023.
Lewis Capaldi will bring his new tour to Aberdeen in 2023.

Lewis Capaldi to embark on tour

Lewis said his newest single Forget Me – which was released last month – is “dear to his heart” and his “best tune yet”.

“It’s about a break up I went through where after a year, the only real contact I had with my ex was seeing her ‘post-me’ life play out on her Instagram.

“I was at a point where I was feeling pretty miserable and she seemed like she was moving on and having the best time, thriving, and I hated it.

“It seemed unfair to me that she appeared happy while I was hurting, and I was fearful she might have forgotten about me completely, so I wrote a song about it.”

And with more than 48 million streams on Spotify, it’s safe to say Forget Me resonated with the fans of the self-proclaimed Scottish Beyonce.

Returning to Aberdeen

On the last night of his 2020 UK tour – cut short because of the first coronavirus lockdown – Lewis told his adoring fans he couldn’t think of “a better place to end it than Aberdeen”.

“Many fans will remember Lewis Capaldi’s last gig at P&J Live as one of the final times they were allowed to gather together, having performed right before the UK went into lockdown in 2020,” said Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live.

“It will be three years since he was here, so we’re delighted to see him back and sounding better than ever. If you’ve never seen him before, it’s time – his stage presence is absolutely magic and we know he’ll put on a great show.”

Check out our gallery from the last time Lewis Capaldi was in Aberdeen here.

How to book tickets to see Lewis Capaldi in Aberdeen

Lewis Capaldi will bring his Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent tour to Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Monday January 23.

The venue presale starts at 9am on Thursday October 27 and tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 28 on pandjlive.com

His album is due to be released on May 19 next year.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson: making Black Adam made me feel like a little kid (Suzan Moore/PA)
Dwayne Johnson: Making DC blockbuster Black Adam made me feel like a little kid
Eden Court's Inverness Film Festival will return in November.
Eden Court announces line-up for 20th Inverness Film Festival
Ewan McGregor (Ian West/PA)
Ewan McGregor: I waited my whole career to work with Ethan Hawke
Lewis Capaldi performing at Aberdeen's P&J Live in 2020.
GALLERY: Looking back at Lewis Capaldi's last Aberdeen concert
"Local Hero" is one of Scotland's best-loved films. Image: Polaris Publishing
Aberdeenshire village proved perfect setting for Bill Forsyth to bring Local Hero to the…
aberdeen international comedy festival, harry hill
Succcesful Aberdeen International Comedy Festival to return next year
Michael Buble worked magic for his fans during his last gig at P&J Live in 2019. All photos by Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Recapturing the magic of Michael Buble's last gig at P&J Live
Michael Buble is returning to Aberdeen's P&J Live.
Michael Buble to return to Aberdeen with first arena tour in four years
Aberdeen's DanceLive festival returns this weekend with stunning live performances in the heart of the city.
DanceLive steps out to transform Aberdeen into a vibrant festival city this weekend
Geena Davis (Ian West/PA)
Geena Davis recalls George Clooney’s reaction at missing out on Thelma & Louise

Most Read

1
Granite gem: With five bedrooms, a home office, a bar and a large back garden, 62 Hammerfield Avenue ticks all the right boxes. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Charge your glasses for this £470,000 home complete with prosecco palace
2
CR0037565 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Susan Stewart. ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............23/08/22
Woman who lied about rape weeps as she’s jailed for ‘extremely nasty’ act of…
3
North Guidry Street fire
Elgin flats ‘pretty well destroyed’ in early morning blaze
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dog attack Stewart Terrace, Aberdeen. Picture shows; Aden Robertson's dog attacked Robert Brechin.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
WATCH: Dog owner jailed for letting pet maul man in vicious attack that was…
6
The Port paper shop in Inverurie was broken into. Image: Google.
Thieves smash Inverurie shop window to steal cigarettes, alcohol and vapes before taking CCTV…
7
4 restaurants in the north-east with two or more AA Rosettes
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Jacqueline Geddes-Smith Picture shows; Jacqueline Geddes-Smith. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
‘Words and numbers almost fall out your head’: Aberdeen woman shares struggles of coping…

More from Press and Journal

Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: Scotland punished by Ireland comeback at T20 World Cup
The road has been closed for emergency gas repairs. Image: Google Maps.
Elgin road closed for emergency repairs on gas leak
Reverend Paul McKeown outside Belhelvie Church's new Annexe, which will be officially opened on Sunday.
'We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved': Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth…
Ellie Johnson of the Sir E Scott School with the Iain Morrison Memorial Trophy and the Charlie MacColl Memorial Trophy for singing in the girls fluent 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Young Highland singers conquer their nerves to add to their Mod trophy cabinet
The oil and gas industry is already adapting to be more sustainable (Photo: AzmanMD/Shutterstock)
Tim Eggar: Pitting net zero aims and energy security against each other is a…
31 July 2021. Seafield Park, Heathfield Road, Grantown on Spey, PH26 3HY. This is from the Highland League Football Match between Strathspey Thistle and Wick Academy. Picture Content: - Wick Manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson rallies Wick for crucial Scottish Cup clash
Finlay Morrison of Glasgow won the An Comunn Gaidhealach kilt pin. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Teenager dedicates Mod win to granny celebrating her 80th birthday in Harris
An Comunn Gaidhealach pendant winner Maeve Dhomhnallach of Glasgow. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Glasgow Gaelic School singer wins prestigious An Comunn Gaidhealach silver pendant at the Royal…
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13469452ca) Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 16-10-2022 - 16 Oct 2022
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales would love another memorable Hampden experience
From left: Keira Gunn (High Life Highland young leader), Rab Wyatt (coach), John Mcfaulds (coach), Alyn Gunn (head of coaching, Thurso Football academy), Simon Donnelly (ex-Celtic player), Charlie Miller (ex-Rangers player), and Richie Campbell (Thurso Football Academy club development officer).
Ex-Celtic and Rangers stars Simon Donnelly and Charlie Miller coach eager youngsters on Thurso…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented