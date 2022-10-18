Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish singing sensation Lewis Capaldi will soon return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live with new music, number-one hits and his signature humour.

Following the recent release of his first new music in three years, the singer has announced his Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent tour in early 2023.

Having put in the hard yards with the writing and recording, Lewis is now ready to put in the miles all round the world on the back of his new album of the same name, due out next May.

The musician said: “I want to give these songs the best chance possible to reach people. I’ve spent so much time on them. And so many people have put so much work into it, not just me, but the label, the team, the guys I’ve worked with.

“I owe it to them, to the fans, and to all the people who helped us on the first one as well, to show up and do everything.

“I’m ready and so are the songs.”

Lewis Capaldi to embark on tour

Lewis said his newest single Forget Me – which was released last month – is “dear to his heart” and his “best tune yet”.

“It’s about a break up I went through where after a year, the only real contact I had with my ex was seeing her ‘post-me’ life play out on her Instagram.

“I was at a point where I was feeling pretty miserable and she seemed like she was moving on and having the best time, thriving, and I hated it.

“It seemed unfair to me that she appeared happy while I was hurting, and I was fearful she might have forgotten about me completely, so I wrote a song about it.”

And with more than 48 million streams on Spotify, it’s safe to say Forget Me resonated with the fans of the self-proclaimed Scottish Beyonce.

Returning to Aberdeen

On the last night of his 2020 UK tour – cut short because of the first coronavirus lockdown – Lewis told his adoring fans he couldn’t think of “a better place to end it than Aberdeen”.

“Many fans will remember Lewis Capaldi’s last gig at P&J Live as one of the final times they were allowed to gather together, having performed right before the UK went into lockdown in 2020,” said Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live.

“It will be three years since he was here, so we’re delighted to see him back and sounding better than ever. If you’ve never seen him before, it’s time – his stage presence is absolutely magic and we know he’ll put on a great show.”

How to book tickets to see Lewis Capaldi in Aberdeen

Lewis Capaldi will bring his Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent tour to Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Monday January 23.

The venue presale starts at 9am on Thursday October 27 and tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 28 on pandjlive.com

His album is due to be released on May 19 next year.

