SFA boss: Beach stadium plans make Aberdeen ‘viable option’ for internationals

By Alastair Gossip
October 24, 2022, 12:08 pm Updated: October 24, 2022, 3:26 pm
More internationals could be played in Aberdeen - if a new stadium is built at the beach. At senior men's level, Scotland last played in the Granite City in 2017 - a 1-0 loss to the Netherlands. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Scottish football bosses have said more internationals could come to Aberdeen if a new stadium at the beach is given the go-ahead.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell has said the proposed £80 million ground would make the Granite City a “viable option” for regular international matches.

Meanwhile, SNP high-ups have urged the city to think about how much the city stands to gain from the development, something “to consider for all our futures”.

Beach stadium could be big business for Aberdeen economy

Last week, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) forecasted the arena would boost the city’s economy by £1 billion in its first 50 years.

That £20m-a-year worth would be achieved through upping how much the stadium is used.

Club bosses have launched a bid to secure women’s and under-21s internationals, as well as the final of the Women’s Scottish Cup.

And now Mr Maxwell has upped the ante by suggesting the men’s national team could take to the turf as well.

The last Scotland senior men’s fixture to be played in Aberdeen came in 2017, when more than 16,000 fans watched the national team lose to the Netherlands in a friendly.

It was only the tenth Pittodrie international in the last 50 years.

SFA boss Maxwell: New stadium would make Aberdeen ‘viable option’ for internationals

Now Ian Maxwell has said more could be on the cards, if the arena is given the green light.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell has come out backing Aberdeen FC's new stadium plans for the beach. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
The Hampden boss said: “Keeping Aberdeen FC in the city with a new stadium, close to its spiritual home of Pittodrie, would benefit not only the club but the city as a whole.

“A modern stadium which includes facilities that meet strict criteria set by Uefa would ensure the north-east is a viable option to host future international matches involving Scotland national teams of all levels.

“The plans are also in keeping with the Scottish FA strategy, the power of football, in particular building a united and successful future for our national game.”

Do you support using public money to fund the stadium? Vote in our poll at the bottom of this story!

Dons chiefs want the new ground to act as a catalyst for regeneration of Aberdeen beach.

The city council is currently mapping out a £150m revamp of the area and the city centre.

As part of plans, Aberdeen FC wants to take over city facilities such as the ice rink to provide community facilities.

They have also set lofty net zero targets, hoping to use renewable energy sources like solar to power the ground and maybe even nearby homes.

SNP MSP: Consider Aberdeen FC’s economic worth ‘for all our futures’

But the beach site is not a certainty.

Aberdeen FC could yet build its new stadium at Kingsford – unless the city council matches their ambition for the more expensive seafront site.

Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack made the case for the new stadium at a press conference at Pittodrie on Thursday. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
The SNP and Liberal Democrats in charge of the local authority have said public money will only be invested in the stadium if collaborative working is proven to be “mutually beneficial”.

A decision will be taken on the beachfront masterplan in December.

However, SNP parliamentarians have heaped pressure on their council colleagues, urging careful consideration of the club’s beachfront desires.

SNP Aberdeen Central Kevin Stewart said the £1bn boost Aberdeen FC's new stadium could bring is "something that we all have to consider for all our futures". Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart said: “The AGCC report shows the ambition the club has for our city and underlines the value of the football club to Aberdeen too – something that we all have to consider for all our futures.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn said the “overwhelming majority” wanted the club to remain in the city centre.

“This report clearly evidences the economic value of making that happen,” he added.

Tell us what you think about the funding for the proposed new Aberdeen FC stadium in the poll below.

The future of Aberdeen

