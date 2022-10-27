Go upside down with Stranger Things star at Aberdeen Comic Con

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Go upside down with Stranger Things star at Aberdeen Comic Con

By Danica Ollerova
October 27, 2022, 9:28 am Updated: October 27, 2022, 9:34 am
Alexei from Stranger Things is coming to Aberdeen Comic Con.
Cherry Slurpee-loving Alexei from Stranger Things will soon be going upside down to travel to Aberdeen’s Comic Con.

Alec Utgoff – who portrayed Russian scientist Dr Alexei in the Netflix megahit Stranger Things – has just been confirmed to take part in the upcoming Comic Con Scotland (North East).

A fan-favourite character from season three, Alexei was forced into working on the Key beneath the Starcourt Mall.

In addition to appearing in the science fiction horror drama series and sharing scenes with the likes of David Harbour and Winona Ryder, the British actor also portrayed Aleksandr Borovsky in Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.

Stranger Things, Doctor Who and more stars confirmed for Aberdeen Comic Con

And he’s far from the only star already confirmed for the upcoming celebration of all things TV and film.

Doctor Who actor Sylvester McCoy – who just appeared in the final episode featuring Jodie Whittaker – will also be travelling to the Granite City to greet his fans.

The Scottish actor and physical comedian is best known for playing the seventh incarnation of the Doctor and appearing in The Hobbit film series.

Sylvester McCoy, who is best known for playing the main character in Doctor Who, will soon be travelling to Aberdeen Comic Con.
Ross Marquand, who played Aaron on The Walking Dead and also portrayed Red Skull in the films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, will also return to the north-east version of Comic Con Scotland.

In addition, American voice actor Nolan North is also looking forward to joining the line-up which is meant to include more than 30 international stars.

After his breakthrough role as Dr Chris Ramsey on the soap opera Port Charles in 1997, Nolan is probably best known for voicing Nathan Drake in the Uncharted video game series.

Comic Con Scotland (North East) will return to P&J Live on Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19. Tickets can be purchased here.

