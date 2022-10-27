Go upside down with Stranger Things star at Aberdeen Comic Con

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cherry Slurpee-loving Alexei from Stranger Things will soon be going upside down to travel to Aberdeen’s Comic Con.

Alec Utgoff – who portrayed Russian scientist Dr Alexei in the Netflix megahit Stranger Things – has just been confirmed to take part in the upcoming Comic Con Scotland (North East).

A fan-favourite character from season three, Alexei was forced into working on the Key beneath the Starcourt Mall.

In addition to appearing in the science fiction horror drama series and sharing scenes with the likes of David Harbour and Winona Ryder, the British actor also portrayed Aleksandr Borovsky in Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.

Stranger Things, Doctor Who and more stars confirmed for Aberdeen Comic Con

And he’s far from the only star already confirmed for the upcoming celebration of all things TV and film.

Doctor Who actor Sylvester McCoy – who just appeared in the final episode featuring Jodie Whittaker – will also be travelling to the Granite City to greet his fans.

The Scottish actor and physical comedian is best known for playing the seventh incarnation of the Doctor and appearing in The Hobbit film series.

Ross Marquand, who played Aaron on The Walking Dead and also portrayed Red Skull in the films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, will also return to the north-east version of Comic Con Scotland.

In addition, American voice actor Nolan North is also looking forward to joining the line-up which is meant to include more than 30 international stars.

After his breakthrough role as Dr Chris Ramsey on the soap opera Port Charles in 1997, Nolan is probably best known for voicing Nathan Drake in the Uncharted video game series.

Comic Con Scotland (North East) will return to P&J Live on Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19. Tickets can be purchased here.

You might also like…