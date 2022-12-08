Aberdeen arts school pupils sing out loud to spread Christmas cheer with Elf at P&J Live

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Almost 100 talented local kids will be spreading Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear when they take to the stage at Elf – A Christmas Arena Spectular at P&J Live.

The students at Aberdeen Academy Of Performing Arts (AAPA) pupils will join Buddy The Elf on his quest to find his long-lost family in the dazzling show at the Aberdeen venue.

“This is the biggest show we’ve been part of and probably the biggest we’ll ever do,” said AAPA’s principal Rachel Young, who was delighted when the touring production’s producer got in touch to see if the school would like to be part of the glittering Christmas show.

“We definitely wanted to be involved – we love Christmas at AAPA and we’d love to do anything on stage that involves a song and a dance.

“The children are so excited, they’re counting down the days to the show.”

Based on the much-loved festive film starring Will Ferrell, Elf – A Christmas Arena Spectacular will feature Santa’s flying sleigh, an indoor snowstorm, a giant candy cane journey from the North Pole, and even aerial cirque stars.

AAPA joins Elf for pre-show performance at P&J Live

But Rachel would like to encourage fans to arrive early to make sure they don’t miss AAPA’s pre-show performance – 91 children will entertain arriving guests with their seven-minute pre-show number to get everyone in the festive spirit.

“We’ll perform Consider Yourself which is a song and dance routine from Oliver! – that’s what we performed in Disneyland in Paris pre-Covid,” said Rachel.

The youth choir also rehearsed a medley of Christmas songs which they’ll perform right before the curtain goes up.

While they have been practising for months, Rachel said: “No one could ever get sick of Elf”.

“We started in October – singing Christmas songs then was a bit strange,” she laughed.

“But we all love Christmas and the film.”

Providing backing vocals

And in addition to the pre-show performance, the talented kids are also involved in all the song numbers that are part of the main show.

“Since there’s so many of us, we’re not on stage with the dancers and Buddy The Elf, but we’re at the side and the show comes to us as well,” explained Rachel.

“We provide all the harmonies and backing vocals for all the performers on stage.

“It is the songs from the Elf musical – Christmastown, Sparklejollytwinklejingley – that’s one of our favourites – A Christmas Song, and The Story Of Buddy The Elf.

“We’ll have suitable Christmas head attire of Santa hats and the producers are also giving us our own Elf costumes.”

‘Probably biggest show we’ll ever do’

Obviously, it’s not just the children who are excited to become Santa’s helpers for the two P&J Live performances on December 8 and 9. Rachel told the P&J the parents cannot wait to see their little ones on stage either.

“I think the parents actually can’t comprehend the size or the scale of the show,” she said.

“We’re used to doing our shows at The Tivoli which is a 500-seas audience, but we’re talking thousands here.

“So the parents are very excited but the enormity won’t hit them until they’re actually in the arena. It’s probably the biggest show we’ll ever do.”

Elf – A Christmas Arena Spectacular is at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Thursday December 8 and Friday December 9. Tickets can be purchased here.

