Law firm Stronachs scraps staff Secret Santa and donates to foodbank instead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kind-hearted staff from law firm Stronachs decided to help others instead of doing their usual Secret Santa this Christmas.

While the Secret Santa is a firm favourite among staff in the Aberdeen and Inverness offices, the team this year decided the money could be better spent supporting local foodbanks.

Staff in Aberdeen have donated to Cfine, while the Inverness donations will go to Blythswood Care’s Highland Foodbank.

Residential property manager Jacqui Dougray suggested the idea, asking all staff and partners if they’d like to get involved.

As well as organising the Aberdeen collection, she even did the shopping for those who could not get to a shop – checking in with foodbank Cfine to see what items they needed most.

In Oct our @StronResProp manager emailed all staff and suggested a different type of Secret Santa, which today led to a large delivery of supplies & cash donation to the great people at @CFINEAberdeen who will distribute where needed. https://t.co/06towETIHA

🎅🤫Great idea Jacqui pic.twitter.com/bOoOGaQryi — Stronachs LLP (@StronachsLLP) December 7, 2022

Marketing manager Judi Taylor said: “Jacqui is a larger than life character. She just brings people along with her so that they actually feel good about having done these things.

“We’re a good firm, and we do this type of thing, but sometimes it does take an individual to make it happen.”

The partners at Stronachs have now decided to match the staff by donating a further £2,000.

Cfine ‘over the moon’ with donation

On December 7, Ms Dougray and Owen Brannan loaded up a company car with a mountain of shopping and made the delivery to Cfine’s headquarters in Aberdeen.

The charity’s chief executive, Fiona Rae, said she was “over the moon” at their generosity.

A second “sleigh run” took place in Inverness, with the team heading to Blytheswood loaded with donations.

Second Secret Santa Sleigh delivery of the week, this one to #Blythswood Inverness – and they also asked if we had any spare shopping bags👌🛍️ #happytohelp

🎅🤫 #community https://t.co/06towEC7j0 pic.twitter.com/Nlb6fQ71xB — Stronachs LLP (@StronachsLLP) December 8, 2022

Ms Taylor said: “I genuinely think every single person is actually more chuffed about what happened this year than they were over the Secret Santa.

“I suspect this will be something that will go forward.”

The Big Christmas Food Appeal: Get involved

Cfine has also been receiving donations as part of The Big Christmas Food Appeal.

The Press and Journal, Evening Express, Original 106 and Energy Voice are working together with the charity, which covers Grampian and the Highlands, to raise vital donations. We’re also highlighting the work other groups and volunteers do to keep their communities fed.

We’re also signposting people to the help available and working to debunk some of the myths around food poverty.

To make it even easier to donate we have drop-off points at The Trinity Centre in Aberdeen, and our office at Marischal Square. Our office at Stoneyfield Business Park and Moray Food Plus in Elgin are also accepting donations.

For more information, or to get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal, click here.