King of one-liners Gary Delaney to return to Aberdeen

Gary Delaney – the undisputed king of one-liners – will come back to Aberdeen following his sell-out show earlier this year.

Due to phenomenal demand, the comedian will return to The Tivoli for one final hurrah as part of his mammoth hit tour Gary in Punderland.

His current tour has been extended four times and has taken in more than 200 venues. Gary, who entertained his north-east fans back in March, will once again travel to the Granite City in October 2023.

When asked what comedy fans can expect, Gary previously told The P&J: “It’s just loads and loads of proper jokes. No stories, no sad bits, no themes, it’s not about anything and you definitely won’t learn anything, but if you want a show with 250+ jokes in it, then this is for you.

“Thanks to the pandemic I had much longer to write it than any of my previous shows, so I had thousands of new jokes to pick from which I think makes this my best tour show yet.”

Gary Delaney to return to Aberdeen

The longstanding Mock The Week special guest is also the only comic to ever have two gags in the same top 10 for Dave’s Funniest Jokes Of The (Edinburgh) Fringe.

Doug Taylor, of local promoter Mint of Montrose, said: “We’re delighted to add an extra Aberdeen date on Gary’s already mammoth tour. Gary’s show is a comedy locomotive of brilliantly crafted one-liners.

“Aberdeen’s comedy fans showed excellent taste, swiftly selling out his Tivoli show earlier this year. We’re sure this extra date will go just as fast.”

Gary Delaney will be at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre on October 1 2023.

Tickets have just gone on sale and can be purchased here.

