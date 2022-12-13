Belmont cinema group plan to show Christmas classic at Aberdeen University

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A campaign group set up to save Aberdeen’s independent Belmont Cinema has organised a screening of a popular Christmas film.

The Belmont Filmhouse closed its doors on October 6, but volunteers are proving the show must go on and are planning to hold with a festive tradition and are screening It’s A Wonderful Life on December 20.

While the venue may have been moved to the MacRobert Building at Aberdeen University, cinemagoers are asked to keep the tradition alive – and help to raise awareness of the campaign.

Simply wasn’t Christmas without It’s A Wonderful Life

Former manager Dallas King, who is acting as an adviser to the campaign, said: “For many of us, it simply wasn’t Christmas without a trip to the Belmont to watch It’s A Wonderful Life.

“The Save The Belmont Cinema campaign wanted to keep that tradition alive

and bring a bit of festive cheer to the holiday season.

“Through our campaign and events like this, we’re keeping the curated, cultural offerings that the Belmont provided alive until such a time as the cinema reopens.”

It’s A Wonderful Life was panned by critics when it was released in 1946, but has grown to be one of the most loved Christmas films of all time.

It follows the life of George Bailey – James Stewart – as he contemplates suicide, until a first-time angel is sent to save him.

Mr Dallas added: “Now, the campaign has a vibrant steering group, team of advisors, community stakeholders, and a friends group.

“They are in discussions with the city council and fighting to make sure that Aberdeen has a viable and sustainable independent cinema for future generations to enjoy.”

How are plans coming together?

Plans to reopen the cinema are coming together slowly.

A new steering group has been formed and discussions are taking place with Aberdeen City Council.

A website is planned for the near future, as is progressing the group as a registered charity under the Scottish Community Interest Organisation (SCIO) legislation

It’s A Wonderful Life will be shown on December 20 at 7.30pm at the MacRobert Building Room MR051.

This is a free but ticketed event and anyone hoping to attend should book a ticket on Eventbrite beforehand.