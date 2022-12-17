TV review: White Lotus finale exceeded great expectations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If I had to lay money on how White Lotus would end, a bloodbath on a yacht would not have been my first guess.

But the fact this violent climax – which was so tonally different from the rest of the series – felt completely right says everything you need to know about how skilful, playful and unpredictable this Sicily-set second season was. Spoilers to follow…

The discovery of dead bodies in the opening of the first episode made it clear things weren’t going to end well.”

The discovery of dead bodies in the opening moments of the first episode made it clear that things weren’t going to end well for some of the characters, but what I wasn’t expecting was that Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid – the lone holdover from the first series – would be one of them.

Her demise – which came at the end of a tense and drug-fuelled stay with ex-pat grifter Quentin (a gloriously camp Tom Hollander) and his band of goons (“the gays”, as Tanya kept referring to them at every opportunity) – was both a fitting and ignoble end for such a beloved character.

TV review: White Lotus finale delivers

After discovering that her new pals were going to kill her, perhaps at the behest of traitorous husband Greg, she had a Dirty Harry moment and shot her way past the captors.

White Lotus being White Lotus meant that her heroics would not end in the manner we’d expect and, after a brief oh-so-Tanya chat with the mortally wounded Quentin – “Is Greg having an affair? Tell me, I know you know” – she died after taking a tumble off the side of the boat.

Over seven funny, tense, melodramatic episodes, the sun-drenched White Lotus was a near-perfect winter warmer.”

When the second season started, I was dubious about whether creator Mike White would be able to create a new cast of characters and plots that would be as memorable as those in the first series.

Remarkably, I think he not only achieved that goal but surpassed it. The world is literally his oyster for any future series.

Over seven funny, tense, melodramatic episodes, the sun-drenched White Lotus was a near-perfect winter warmer.

You might also like…