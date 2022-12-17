TV review: White Lotus finale exceeded great expectations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

TV review: White Lotus finale exceeded great expectations

By Ewan Cameron
December 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Haley Lu Richardson as Portia and Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid in White Lotus.
If I had to lay money on how White Lotus would end, a bloodbath on a yacht would not have been my first guess.

But the fact this violent climax – which was so tonally different from the rest of the series – felt completely right says everything you need to know about how skilful, playful and unpredictable this Sicily-set second season was. Spoilers to follow…

The discovery of dead bodies in the opening moments of the first episode made it clear that things weren’t going to end well for some of the characters, but what I wasn’t expecting was that Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid – the lone holdover from the first series – would be one of them.

Her demise – which came at the end of a tense and drug-fuelled stay with ex-pat grifter Quentin (a gloriously camp Tom Hollander) and his band of goons (“the gays”, as Tanya kept referring to them at every opportunity) – was both a fitting and ignoble end for such a beloved character.

The social satire is set at an exclusive Sicilian resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

TV review: White Lotus finale delivers

After discovering that her new pals were going to kill her, perhaps at the behest of traitorous husband Greg, she had a Dirty Harry moment and shot her way past the captors.

White Lotus being White Lotus meant that her heroics would not end in the manner we’d expect and, after a brief oh-so-Tanya chat with the mortally wounded Quentin – “Is Greg having an affair? Tell me, I know you know” – she died after taking a tumble off the side of the boat.

When the second season started, I was dubious about whether creator Mike White would be able to create a new cast of characters and plots that would be as memorable as those in the first series.

Remarkably, I think he not only achieved that goal but surpassed it. The world is literally his oyster for any future series.

Over seven funny, tense, melodramatic episodes, the sun-drenched White Lotus was a near-perfect winter warmer.

