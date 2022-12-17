What we learned this week… about snow joke on Shetland and Freedom of the City award for the Gothenburg Greats

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What we learned…

THOUSANDS of properties on Shetland were left without power after heavy snow damaged electricity pylons and caused prolonged cuts across much of the region, prompting the Scottish Government to declare a major incident on Tuesday.

Extra engineers were ferried and flown over to Shetland in a bid to resolve the problems, but as many as 2,800 homes were still without power in freezing conditions two days later in areas including Voe, Whalsay, Brae, Yell and the West Mainland.

A number of warm spaces were created across the islands, where residents could go for heat and shelter, with many also providing a place to have a hot meal.

ANN Cleeves, the author of the Shetland crime thrillers which have become a massive TV hit, lost her laptop on a visit to the island. But it was later found by a “sharp-eyed” young woman digging her car out of the snow and the novelist tweeted a picture of the recovered item which she said had been run over and was in a rather battered state.

HE was a much-loved figure and a memorial service for Doddie Weir is being streamed live by Scottish Rugby. The former Test player died last month at the age of 52, six years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease, and a memorial service is being held at Melrose Parish Church at 1pm on Monday.

The governing body’s chairman John Jeffrey, another Borderer who had a terrific impact on the sport including the 1990 Grand Slam win, said: “Scottish Rugby is honoured to live stream the memorial service. Doddie’s impact was way beyond the rugby community in Scotland and the rest of the British Isles.”

ANDREW Flintoff broke his rib and suffered facial injuries in a “nasty” motoring incident which led to his son saying the former England cricketer and current Top Gear presenter was “lucky to be alive” after being airlifted to hospital.

He was behind the wheel and filming an episode for the BBC series at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey when the accident happened.

Corey Flintoff, 16, was stunned at the news and said: “It was a pretty nasty crash. We are all shocked, but just hope he’s going to be okay”.

IT has only taken them 40 years, but the Gothenburg Greats were told they will receive the Freedom of the City in a ceremony next May by Aberdeen City Council.

The team, managed by Alex Ferguson, gained immortal status after defeating Real Madrid 2-1 in Sweden and made further history when they became the only Scottish club to win two European trophies after picking up the Super Cup a few months later.

You can read all about the latter triumph in Your Life magazine today.

FORMER Wimbledon champion Boris Becker was released from prison after serving eight months of his two-and-a-half-year jail sentence for hiding £2.5 million worth of assets and loans to avoid paying debts.

The 55-year-old German was imprisoned in April after being found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act.

And although he was freed on Thursday, as the prelude to being deported from the UK, more than one observer noted that some of the lustre of his tennis exploits has been diminished by court appearances he would rather forget.

HENRY Cavill has been axed from the role of Superman by the new bosses of DC Studios, less than two months after he confirmed his return as the superhero.

He stunned fans by saying: “I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.”

Cavill is now being linked to the vacancy which exists for James Bond.

PHARMACISTS reported that supplies of key antibiotics to treat increasing cases of strep A across Britain had “gone from bad to worse” in the past week.

The Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies (AIMP) argued that the situation was “unacceptable” and said it was overdue for the government to get a plan in place.

Four antibiotics have now been added to a list of products the UK cannot export.

THERE was anger at the news from Aberdeen City Council that parking permit prices are increasing by up to £140 for residents of the city centre next year.

Members voted in favour of raising the charges for on-street and off-street parking, as well as parking permits, from April 1 2023.

No wonder politicians are sometimes accused of taking the public for fools.

A VITAL daily avalanche forecast service is open for business again. The Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) provides assessments for six mountain areas from mid-December to April.

It provides updates for Lochaber, Glen Coe, Northern and Southern Cairngorms, Creag Meagaidh and Torridon. Please check if you are heading into the hills.