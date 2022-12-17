Discover the joy of listening and giving with An Aberdeen Christmas Carol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Discover the joy of listening and giving with An Aberdeen Christmas Carol

By Scott Begbie
December 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Six-year-old Paige Christie is the voice of Tiny Tim in the haunting audio play, An Aberdeen Christmas Carol. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Six-year-old Paige Christie is the voice of Tiny Tim in the haunting audio play, An Aberdeen Christmas Carol. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

If you want to be swept away to a Victorian Aberdeen in the company of Ebenezer Scrooge all you have to do is listen – and use your imagination.

A haunting new audio play version of Charles Dickens’ classic will premiere on air this Sunday December 18 on SHMU radio – then be available for everyone to enjoy through the P&J website from Monday, in a project which supports The Big Christmas Food Appeal and Aberdeen Warm Spaces.

And two of the stars of this glorious new audioplay initiative, the brainchild of local theatre company Ten Feet Tall, say it will not only spread joy and giving this Christmas, but also help people rediscover the art of listening.

Ten Feet Tall Presents an audio play version of An Aberdeen Christmas Carol. Image: Ten Feet Tall Theatre.

“Radio is about listening and creating a world with your eyes closed,” said Aberdeen’s own Joyce Falconer, who plays the Ghost Of Christmas Past.

“It’s a wonderful medium, you can use your imagination and you have an input into the creativity of  the story, which I love.”

An Aberdeen Christmas Carol will bring everyone together

“From an audience point of view, I do think this is important because we live in such a visual world, with everybody looking on screens nowadays… the art of listening is being destroyed. So I would encourage folks to listen and let their children listen.”

Kern Falconer, who plays Scrooge, also hopes the show will bring people together across the north-east at this special time of the year with a story that, while relocated to Aberdeen, is faithful to Dickens’ original.

“Dickens’ original idea was to get the Victorians to change from the massive Christmas do at the manor and getting that back into people’s houses,” said Kern.

“That’s exactly what we’re doing. We are going directly into people’s front rooms for Christmas. I suppose there will be many of them that in today’s world won’t have much of a Christmas – if we can contribute to making that better, then all good and well.”

Delighted to support Big Christmas Food Appeal and Warm Spaces

Which is why both Kern and Joyce are delighted that An Aberdeen Christmas Carol – which is free to listen to – is supporting two worthy causes. Listeners are being asked to contribute what they can to the Big Christmas Food Appeal and the city council’s Aberdeen Warm Spaces initiative.

The Big Christmas Food Appeal sees the Press and Journal, Evening Express, Original 106 and Energy Voice team up to raise vital cash and donations for our charity partner Cfine.

Joyce Falconer is delighted to be part of An Aberdeen Christmas Carol and the support it is giving to The Big Christmas Food Appeal and Warm Spaces.

Both Joyce and Kern urged people to give what they can to the two good causes.

“A Christmas Carol, more than any other Christmas story, is about the simple thing about kindness and giving,” said Joyce.

Both actors thoroughly enjoyed the process of recording An Aberdeen Christmas Carol at SHMU, along with a cast of amateur actors who took part in workshops run by Ten Feet Tall.

“I think the idea of doing a radio play is excellent, getting it out there with free access and giving people some Christmas cheer in these hard times – not far from Dickens’s time to be perfectly honest.”

Cameron Mowat hopes Ten Feet Tall’s audio play, An Aberdeen Christmas Carol, will help bring people together across the north-east in these tough times. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Six-year-old Paige shines as Tiny Tim in An Aberdeen Christmas Carol

The producer of An Aberdeen Christmas Carol, Cameron Mowat, also hopes the people of the north-east will enjoy the production while doing what they can to support The Big Christmas Food Appeal and Warm Spaces.

“It’s been really exciting doing the recording part of it, we’re busy doing the editing and we are excited to share it with the public, finally,” said Cameron, adding local musicians, The Little Kicks, The Capollos and Florence Jack have recorded their versions of Christmas songs as “musical interludes” for the audio play.

As well as having the professional skills of both Kern and Joyce, An Aberdeen Christmas Carol has a new star in the making, six-year-old Paige Christie, who is playing Tiny Tim.

Listen up… An Aberdeen Christmas Carol is a festive treat for everyone, with Jack Elvey playing Bob Cratchit and Kern Falconer as Scooge. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson

“She put the professionals to shame because she had her lines learned,” said Cameron. “We chose her because she sent in her voice clip and when she came to say Merry Christmas, you just hear and feel the smile she clearly had on her face.

“Paige brought in her cuddly teddy bear toy into the studios and delivered her lines to her best friend.”

People will respond to Aberdeen Christmas Carol’s spirit of giving

Cameron said the recording process was “amazing” with more than 20 people crossing the threshold of the studio – with Kern, in particular, getting a “full workout” as Scrooge goes from the depths of despair to the joy of Christmas.

“The story is all about taking Scrooge on a journey and the audience on that journey. The story is about community, bringing people together and thinking of others. Hopefully, that aligns with what the majority of people want to be listening to and engaging with at Christmas.”

The recording process for An Aberdeen Christmas CArol at SHMU studios. Image: Paul Glendell /DC Thomson.

And he hopes people will respond to that spirit of giving.

“With the rising cost of living, The Big Christmas Food Appeal and Aberdeen Warm Spaces are supporting those who need it the most and addressing poverty in our region,” he said.

“It’s about providing basic essentials to people who really need them at this time and if we can do that through storytelling and leaning on the themes of A Christmas Carol, it’s a valuable thing for us to be doing.”

Cameron hopes that this project – supported by the council’s Creative Funding scheme – could become an annual event.

“We have lots of stories that would fit this format perfectly in terms of an audio play, It’s A Wonderful Life, for example,” he said.

Some of the cast and crew of audio play An Aberdeen Christmas Carol recording at Shmu studios. Back Row Don Richardson, Cameron Mowat and Mark Wood. Front row: Jack Elvery, Kern Falconer, Vikki Stephen with Paige Christie who plays Tiny Tim (and her mum, Pauline Christie).  Picture by Paul Glendell /DC Thomson

How to listen to An Aberdeen Christmas Carol with SHMU and P&J

For now, Cameron hopes people tune in to SHMU FM – 99.8 FM at 7pm on Sunday December 18 to listen to An Aberdeen Christmas Carol, then listen from Monday through the P&J website.

For more information on An Aberdeen Christmas Carol and Ten Feet Tall Theatre, visit tenfeettalltheatre.com

Look out for details on how to enjoy An Aberdeen Christmas Carol via the P&J website on Monday.

Image button, click to visit Big Christmas Food Appeal homepage

The Big Christmas Food Appeal

Throughout 2022, the Big Food Appeal team has been working hard to debunk some of the myths around foodbanks and make it as easy as possible for people to get help.

For the festive period, we’ve teamed up again with Cfine to collect donations – both financial and food – as the charity serves the whole of Grampian and the Highlands.

As well as donating through our JustGiving page, there’s an Amazon shopping list or a number of drop-off points in Aberdeen and Inverness.

We’re also keen to highlight the work of groups working tirelessly to support their communities this winter.

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal 

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

The Earth Wind & Fire Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Barry King/Alamy/PA)
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies aged 67
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Sir Elton John will headline Glastonbury 2023 (Suzan Moore/PA)
From Rihanna to Eurovision: What to expect from the world of music in 2023
Harry told CBS of a ‘betrayal’ by Buckingham Palace (Andy Commins/PA)
Harry tells TV interviewer he wants his father and brother back
Kym Marsh was the 10th celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing (Prima UK/Nicky Johnston/PA)
Kym Marsh: There were times on Strictly when my anxiety threatened to take hold
Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the hit BBC show Happy Valley (Matt Squire/PA)
Happy Valley final series impresses with ‘powerhouse’ performances and writing
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 - including two final shows at…
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in hospital after ‘weather related accident’ (Ian West/PA)
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in hospital after ‘weather-related accident’
The Rovers Return, Coronation Street (Peter Byrne/PA)
New year on Corrie to bring shock, danger and a killer who has the…
Chris Kamara (PA)
Chris Kamara unmasked on new series of ITV1’s The Masked Singer

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented