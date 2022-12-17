Peterhead boss David Robertson braced for basement battle with Clyde

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead manager David Robertson reckons today’s game against Clyde could turn into a battle as both sides look to avoid being bottom.

The Blue Toon have propped up the division for much of the season but a long-awaited second victory of the campaign would take them above Clyde.

Robertson’s first game in charge a fortnight ago ended in a 3-0 defeat to Kelty Hearts and there is a 13-point game between Peterhead and the automatic safety of eighth place.

But the first step on their road to recovery would be getting off the foot of League One and Robertson acknowledges his side will need to do the dirty side of the game well.

“This game is vitally important, that we get a win,” he said. “It would be huge for the players to get off the bottom.

“They’re confident within themselves and if we get a result on Saturday, it’ll be a huge lift.

“Everyone knows what’s required to do it. We’ve got to be up for the battle, because Clyde are in a similar position to what we are.

“It’s maybe a case of who wants the game more than the other on the day. As much as the skill and ability, it’s about the fight and the grind.”

Like many clubs across Scotland over the last week or so, Peterhead have had to battle the elements to get training sessions organised.

But Robertson cannot fault the buy-in from his players, who have quickly grasped what he and his coaching team are asking of them.

“It’s been difficult with the weather to get everybody to come to training – we had one player in Inverness the other night who got snowed in, so he couldn’t come,” said Robertson.

“But we’ve managed to adapt and get a good handle on the players. They’re grasping it. They’re enthusiastic and getting what we want.

“There’s a bit of a freshness now and that’s no slight on the previous management. We’re trying to put a few different ideas in and they’ve been responsive to everything.

“Even though we lost the first game, the reaction when we lost a goal was good and it shows strong personality.

“The boys know they’ve got to battle and when the (transfer) window comes, two or three will be back fit and we’ll add to the squad as well.”