Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen mental health link service eases pressure on GP surgeries

By Chris Cromar
December 23, 2022, 7:23 pm Updated: December 25, 2022, 10:27 am
An estimated third of GP visits are in relation to mental health. Image: Shutterstock / SewCream.
A vital link service which offers non-clinical support to patients at GP surgeries in Aberdeen has returned to pre-pandemic service levels and is alleviating pressure on GPs in the city.

The Aberdeen City Link Practitioner Service offers support when social and economic issues are negatively impacting their health or wellbeing.

Old Aberdeen Medical Practice
28 GPs across Aberdeen are part of the service. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

It has been run by charity Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH)  in partnership with Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership (ACHSCP) since 2018.

Its tender has recently been re-awarded to the charity for a further four years after it was shown that the service made a positive contribution to the local community and GP practices.

This includes an impressive recovery in referral numbers post-pandemic, new figures released by the charity have revealed.

Service saw a 110% increase in referrals during first year

In its first year, the service saw a notable 110% increase in referrals, with a peak of 2,418 referrals in 2019/20, with it dipping to 1,503 in 2020/21 due to national and local lockdowns.

However, service levels have since seen a significant rise, with the team supporting 1,451 individuals since June this year.

The results come at a critical time within NHS Grampian‘s GP practices, as demand for services increases.

It is estimated that a third of GP visits have a mental health component and SAMH’s expertise has ensured the link can connect people with the right support to meet their needs, reducing pressure on GPs and freeing up appointments.

The service has provided 20 full-time equivalent link practitioners attached to 28 general practices across the city.

SAMH chief executive, Billy Watson. Image: SAMH.

SAMH chief executive, Billy Watson said: “SAMH is proud to have managed the Aberdeen City Link Practitioner Service for the past four years and delighted to have been awarded a renewed contract to continue to deliver the programme, which offers practical solutions for individuals and connects the people of Aberdeen to customised support.

“We look forward to building on this impactful work and continuing to work closely with Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership to support our GP colleagues, patients and the wider community during this critical time.”

Link service ‘saved me’

Connor Brown, who received a referral to the Aberdeen City Link Practitioner Service, added: “Due to my situation with family and friends at that point in my life, I put a lot of trust into the Aberdeen Link Worker service.

“Upon first meeting the local partner, it was really eye opening to know there was actually somebody there who I could actually speak to and be a human being with. This made it a really great experience.

“Being signposted from the Aberdeen Link Worker Service to these viable services literally saved me.”

