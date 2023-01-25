Aberdeen house music producer and DJ Ronnie Pacitti making waves on BBC Radio 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen house music producer and DJ Ronnie Pacitti making waves on BBC Radio 1

By Sean Wallace
January 25, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 25, 2023, 6:16 pm
Aberdeen Ronnie Pacitti
Acclaimed Aberdeen house music producer and DJ Ronnie Pacitti. Supplied by Ronnie Pacitti

Acclaimed Aberdeen house music producer and DJ Ronnie Pacitti is making waves on BBC Radio 1.

Ronnie’s tracks have been played on the nation’s biggest radio station by DJs including Jack Saunders, Charlie Tee, Sarah Story, Jaguar and Danny Howard.

The Radio 1 exposure came in a successful 2022 for Ronnie who produces emotional, chord-led house music… that also fills dance floors.

Now he is determined to make 2023 even more successful with two releases already confirmed and more in the pipeline.

Aberdeen house producer and DJ Ronnie Pacitti has received regular airplay on Radio 1. Photo supplied by Ronnie Pacitti

Ronnie said: “Last year I had six releases and three of them were played on Radio 1. I had tracks played on the Radio 1 main dance show. All of the six tracks released were also played on other radio stations such as Kiss.

“It has had a big impact for me, particularly Radio 1. With every radio play I could see my following growing. Elevate was probably the biggest track I had last year.

“When that was played on Radio 1 for the first time I received a notification straight away that it had been added to Apple Music’s editorial play list on their streaming service. That wasn’t a coincidence.

“Even though 2022 was great I’m still not where I want to be. I have the drive to put in even more work to make 2023 an even better year. Now I have something to compare it with.

“I can look at 2022 and think that was great, but how can I make 2023 even better. How can I get to the next level?”

Track set for release on Mess Express

Ronnie began producing and DJ-ing in his early teens and has shared stages with artists including Gorgon City, Mella Dee, Dusky, Hot Since 82 and Patrick Topping.

His father Ronnie senior was also a well-known and influential  DJ within the Scottish scene.

Ronnie Jnr’s popularity extends far beyond exposure on Radio 1.

He has 15,477 monthly listeners on streaming platform Spotify.

 

Ronnie said: “I am trying to do something a little different in 2023.

“Last year was all about getting the music out and not really being that selective with labels. It was a case of let’s write music and see who will take it.

“This year, as I have a bit of momentum, it is about being a bit more selective.

“When you write a tune and sign to a label you are giving up a lot of rights for it.

“I have one track coming out with a guy called Mr Sosa who is doing really well at the moment. That is coming out on Mess Express which is Richie Blacker’s label. It will be the first release of the year.

“I am in the middle of signing a deal for a single track with label Zerothree. There are a few other options but nothing is set in stone yet, but the tunes are going to come out.”

Aberdeen house producer and DJ Ronnie Pacitti is set for a successful 2023. Supplied by Ronnie Pacitti

Importance of chord progressions

Ronnie has previously released on the highly respected Stress Records, Street Tracks, Flyboy and on Skream’s Of Unsound Mind.

Support for Ronnie’s  releases has come from Claptone, Tough Love, Annie Mac and Kryder amongst many.

He said: “I have been DJ-ing for about 15 years now. My dad was a DJ and set up all the stuff in my room when I was young. I was more into producing music before I DJed.

“I was lucky that my dad had a set of decks that I could use.

“My tunes must have nice chords. A lot of dance music will not have chords, it will just be melodies. I like to have a good chord progression to set the tone for emotion.

Aberdeen Ronnie Pacitti
Filling the dance floor. Aberdeen DJ and producer Ronnie Pacitti in action. Supplied by Ronni Pacitti

“In February I will be playing in Ireland. I want to travel and DJ full-time but to get there you need to be producing and releasing music

“That gets attention so that you are booked for gigs. I guess that’s how it works in any music, not just dance music.”

