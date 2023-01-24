Gotham and Dog Soldiers star Sean Pertwee confirmed for Aberdeen’s Comic Con

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sean Pertwee will swap Gotham for Aberdeen to greet fans at Comic Con Scotland (North-East).

The English actor, who is known for portraying Alfred Pennyworth in Gotham and Inspector Lestrade in Elementary, also played Sgt. Wells in the 2002 British action horror film Dog Soldiers.

The talented actor is set to play a “loyal driver Vic” when Netflix megahit You returns for its fourth season next month.

He’s also been narrating Masterchef: The Professionals – a show which sees a group of professional chefs compete against each other in a cook-off – since 2011.

Sean Pertwee joins Aberdeen Comic Con line-up

Sean Pertwee has now joined a very impressive line-up of TV and film stars which includes four Time Lords (Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy and Paul McGann) and three Stranger Things stars (Grace Van Dien, Cara Buono and Alec Utgoff).

WWE legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan will also return to Aberdeen for the city’s Comic Con. The American professional wrestler, who was inducted into the hall of fame in 2011, was last spotted in the Granite City when he appeared at Aberdeen Anarchy – the Beach Ballroom wrestling show – with Billy Gunn in 2013.

In WWE he played the role of an American Patriot that uses a 2×4 length of wood as a weapon. The 2×4 became an iconic part of his persona, along with the battle cry “Hooo!” and the U-S-A! cheer.

Comic Con Scotland (North East) will be back on Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19 at P&J Live. Tickets can be purchased here.

