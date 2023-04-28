New road signs to be installed on A96 at Brodie amid safety concerns

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Essential road safety improvements have been scheduled to take place in Brodie – after concerns were raised about the number of accidents in the area.

New road signs and posts will be installed along the A96 Aberdeen to Elgin road between Brodie Countryfare and the Old Mill Caravan Park from Monday, May 8.

Work will be carried out between 9am and 4.30pm on weekdays with a single lane closure in place.

There will also be two and three-way temporary traffic lights in operation.

Access to bus stops on the stretch of road will still be available.

If weather allows, all work will be completed by the afternoon of Friday, May 19.

Teams from Amey will be carrying out the £20,000 works which aim to make the route safer for the the 11,000 drivers who use it daily.

Number of incidents reported

The safety improvements follow a series of concerns raised by residents over the layout of the signage and road markings.

The busy road runs right through the village with a 50mph speed limit in place which many believe is too high.

It has become a road accident hotspot with a number of crashes and near-misses reported over the past year alone.

Four crashes took place between Brodie and Hardmuir within just seven days in July.

One crash left an 82-year-old woman in a critical condition in hospital while the 83-year-old male driver was also seriously hurt.

In November, another had to be taken to Raigmore Hospital in November after being involved in a crash which resulted in the road being closed for six hours.

In response, Moray MSP Richard Lochhead held a meeting with Transport Scotland and the police to discuss the safety issues on the A96 near Brodie.

It was confirmed that a speed survey would be completed by Transport Scotland while Amey would review the signage.