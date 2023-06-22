Oklahoma is OK for young stars of Aberdeen’s Phoenix Youth Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oklahoma is OK for young stars of Aberdeen’s Phoenix Youth Theatre

Nicole Stuart and Matthew Cranfield promise Aberdeen Arts Centre audiences a barnstorming show from the Golden Age of musicals

By Scott Begbie
Matthew Cranfield and Nicole Stuart
Matthew Cranfield and Nicole Stuart are ready to step out with Phoenix Youth Theatre's version of Oklahoma! All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

In the world of musical theatre, Oklahoma! is more than OK.

Still going strong 80 years after it was first performed, the Rodgers & Hammerstein show is one of the best-loved musicals and one of the most performed – with a new West End revival winning rave reviews after arriving from Broadway.

Now the talented young cast of Aberdeen’s own Phoenix Youth Theatre are bringing their rootin’, tootin’ version to the stage next week – and two of its young stars can’t wait for curtain up at Aberdeen Arts Centre.

“We’re very excited. Everyone knows Oklahoma! and it is just a lovely show,” said Nicole Stuart, who is playing Laurey.

Matthew Cranfield, who is playing Curly, added: “It’s an old show that has very interesting characters. I think everyone knows one song at least and it’s a nice story.”

Matthew Cranfield and Nicole Stuart.
Characters and music make Phoenix Youth Theatre’s Oklahoma! a compelling show say young stars Matthew Cranfield and Nicole Stuart.

Wonderful music and compelling characters make Oklahoma! a classic

Oklahoma follows Laurey and her courtship with two rival suitors, handsome cowboy Curly and brooding farmhand Jud. It’s packed full of classic songs, such as Oh! What A Beautiful Morning, I Cain’t Say No and People Will Say We’re In Love and, of course, Oklahoma!

Nicole and Matthew say it’s the combination of compelling characters and wonderful music which has kept Oklahoma! – Rodgers & Hammerstein’s groundbreaking first musical – centre stage for eight decades.

“The music is so catchy and it is such a beautiful story,” said Nicole.

“But I think with the character of Jud, you have a villain you actually feel sympathy for. There’s a lot more depth to the story.”

Matthew added: “I think for its time it changed a lot of things, such as a sympathetic villain and at the opening having Curly singing from the wings and walking on. It was different from what you classically had with a huge opening dance to number to open up a huge show.

“It was kind of stripped and it feels like such a vintage show.”

Matthew Cranfield and Nicole Stuart
Matthew Cranfield and Nicole Stuart will star in Phoenix Youth Theatre’s production of Oklahoma! at Aberdeen Arts Centre.

Phoenix Youth staying true to original version of Oklahoma!

The award-winning West End version, now playing at London’s Wyndham Theatre, is a cutting-edge re-imagining of the show, full of state-of-art staging, lighting and video. But Nicole and Matthew said the Phoenix version is staying true to the original Broadway production from 1942.

“We are keeping it very legit and very old school,” said Nicole. “We’re not like the new version which changes the original story. We are staying with that Golden Age version.”

Matthew said: “It’s definitely more true to the original intentions of the production. We have all the depth there that was intended in the writing of the characters.”

Nicole is loving getting into character as Laurey, the independent and fiery young woman who finds herself torn between Curly and Jud.

“I love Laurey’s relationships with the other characters. She’s always playing hard-to-get and she doesn’t like to seem as soft and as sweet as she really is,” she said.

“I love her relationship with Jud. You think she would be nicer about him, but she’s just so cruel and doesn’t give him any chance. Her scene with Jud is one of my favourites.”

Oklahoma poster

Nicole and Matthew bow out from Phoenix Youth after Oklahoma!

Matthew, meanwhile, is thrilled to be essaying his Curly, the confident “bronc buster”.

“He’s so interesting and there’s a lot to play around with – although it maybe took a bit of time to get hold of the accent,” said Matthew, laughing. “He’s kind of arrogant and pining for Laurey, but he’s a lover at heart. A lot more emotional than he seems to let on.”

Starring in Oklahoma is not the first stage rodeo for these two young actors – Nicole has been with the company since she was six and Matthew since he was five. But it will be their last.

Turning 18, the pair are now leaving the company and going on to pursue further education.

Matthew is planning to study medicine, while Nicole is going on to Laine Theatre Arts drama school in London to pursue a career in musical theatre. Both are sad to be saying goodbye to Phoenix.

“It really is a Phoenix family and that’s what I’ll miss the most,” said Nicole.

Nicole Stuart and Matthew Cranfield.
Bowing out… Oklahoma! will be the last show with Phoenix Youth Theatre for both Nicole Stuart and Matthew Cranfield.

Oklahoma! will be night to remember for Aberdeen Arts Centre audiences

But before they go, they want to make sure audiences have a night to remember when they come to Oklahoma.

Matthew said: “The cast are really good and we’re putting on a stunning performance. But I hope the audience think about it a lot. There’s a lot of layers to the story. I hope people question the characters and who is in the right and who is in the wrong.”

Oklahoma! by Phoenix Youth Theatre is at Aberdeen Arts Centre from June 28 to July 1. For information and tickets go to aberdeenartscentre.com or call 01224 635208.

