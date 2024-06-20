These are the best magazine subscriptions to try this summer

Ensuring that you never miss an issue, save on the shop price and get your copy delivered direct to your door, we look at some of the best magazine subscriptions to consider this summer.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

All available to order direct at DC Thomson Shop, featuring a wide selection catering to a variety of interests, we start with a popular women’s weekly magazine…

1. My Weekly

A popular women’s mag, My Weekly is a long trusted, feel-good read offering a lot inside every issue.

With fiction from rising stars and big-name authors, My Weekly’s short stories offer drama, intrigue, and romance.

From seasonal twists on favourites and classic dishes for all occasions to amazing meals bringing a little ‘wow factor’ to the dinner table, My Weekly serves up plenty of cooking inspiration to try at home or share with friends.

Celebrities that matter to you, each issue of My Weekly has a different cover star. Get used to regularly enjoying inspiring interviews every week – recent cover stars have included Joanna Lumley, Lulu, and Cat Deeley.

You’ll also hear from a team of experts covering topics including health and beauty, wellbeing, money matters, travel and fashion.

2. The Scots Magazine

Subscribe to The Scots Magazine to enjoy entertaining and informative features on Scotland’s people, places, and culture.

A monthly celebration of Scotland, in-depth articles explore destinations across the country, our long and fascinating past, the latest events and cultural news, also offering celeb interviews as well as Scottish foodie inspiration.

Passionate about the outdoors? Each month, hear from a team of experts including Jim Crumley and Cameron McNeish covering various outdoor topics.

You’ll also enjoy articles exploring new walking routes and learn about Scotland’s beautiful mountains and hills with help from insightful features.

3. The People’s Friend

Refreshed this year with an exciting new look, there has never been a more exciting time to try The People’s Friend magazine.

The world’s oldest weekly women’s magazine, The People’s Friend is celebrating its 155th anniversary in 2024.

The home of great reading and weekly fiction, each issue of “The Friend” contains eleven short stories covering a wide range of popular genres. From period romance to cosy crime, enjoy fresh, expertly curated fiction every week with a subscription ensuring you never miss the latest serial instalment.

Alongside fiction, each issue also contains craft and cooking inspiration, the latest on health and wellbeing, gardening advice and topical features.

4. bunkered magazine

The best of golf news, gear reviews, tips, interviews, and amazing features distilled into a high-quality glossy magazine, bunkered is next on today’s list.

Whether looking to treat yourself or find the perfect gift for Dad, bunkered is a must-consider subscription for golf fans.

With every issue, stay up-to-date on the latest gear, tuition and enjoy Q&As with the world’s best players.

Helping to keep the score down on the course, enjoy regular expert tips and guidance on different elements of the game as well as must-read coverage on golfs biggest stories.

5. My Weekly Pocket Novel

A regular fiction subscription arriving in a handy pocket-sized format, be swept off on new adventures and enjoy thrilling stories with My Weekly Pocket Novel.

Publishing twenty-six brand-new stories a year (that’s one every fortnight!), pocket novels offer a great, quick read covering genres including romance, drama and intrigue.

Printed in larger, easier-to-read type, My Weekly Pocket Novel serves up more of the fantastic fiction both sister titles My Weekly and My Weekly Special are known for.

6. The People’s Friend Special

The perfect companion or three-weekly alternative to their weekly title, The People’s Friend Special offers more of the great fiction, articles and puzzles loved by readers of “The Friend” around the world.

Inside every issue of The People’s Friend Special, look forward to 20 new short stories, puzzles, cookery, craft and inspirational travel articles.

7. Commando Comics

Printing four issues every two weeks, subscribe to Commando and you’ll quickly grow a comic collection packed with amazing cover artwork and epic stories covering land, sea and air, stepping back (and occasionally forward) in time.

First published in 1961, each issue of Commando is a self-contained story taking readers to the heart of the battle and different conflicts including WW1, WWII, Vietnam and the ancient Roman Empire.

8. Puzzler

The original and best puzzle mag, Puzzler offers a stimulating variety of 125 puzzles inside every issue.

Still going strong after 50 years, different included puzzles range from Number Jig to Round Tour and Alphabetical Jigsaw.

9. Puzzler Collection

The UK’s biggest-selling puzzle magazine, Puzzler Collection offers a winning combination of 160+ puzzles inside every issue.

Different puzzles to look forward to include Boxwise, Cross-Quiz, Dateline, Jolly Mixtures and Sudoku.

Seeking more of a challenge? Fear not! Continuity, Honeycomb and Round-Tour, created by experienced compilers, are unequalled elsewhere.

10. The People’s Friend Pocket Novel

Two new titles arriving every month, The People’s Friend Pocket Novel is printed in a convenient pocket-sized format with a larger type.

The perfect fiction subscription gift idea, each pocket novel is its own self-contained short story (very occasionally split across more than one novel) finished with a beautiful cover illustration.

Making for great collectables, stories are often set seasonally, exploring a wide range of settings and periods.

All great, quick reads, popular “Friend” favourite genres range from classic “Will they, won’t they?” romantic stories to cosy crime tales offering a little mystery and intrigue.

11. Logic Problems

Deduce who, what, where, when, why and how, regularly with a subscription to Logic Problems – the only magazine of its kind!

Offering fascinating puzzles to dive into with every issue (55 per issue to be exact!), exercise your little grey cells with this extremely popular puzzle mag.

Puzzles presented in a light-hearted fun style, enjoy regular characters and story settings in every issue.

12. This England

A quarterly celebration of England, our next magazine has been called “as refreshing as a cup of tea”.

Publishing four issues per year in a glossy magazine format, This England offers articles exploring English history, the country’s greatest achievements and innovations from the 20th century and timely travel inspiration.

Throughout each issue, further highlights include breathtaking photography of stunning countryside, charming poetry and articles discussing unusual traditions and interesting people.

12. Sudoku Puzzles

A pocket-sized Sudoku magazine you can take anywhere, each issue of our next magazine subscription option includes 200 puzzles in every issue.

Puzzles organised into three levels of difficulty, Sudoku Puzzles also includes a small number of 12×12 Sudoku, Killer Sudoku and X-Factor Sudoku!

13. Kakuro

Our next magazine offers Sudoku with a twist! With Kakuro, the aim is to fill the grid so that each block adds up in total in the box or to the left of it.

Sudoku with a mathematical element attached to it, Kakuro offers puzzles in a range of grid sizes, so you can choose the challenge that suits the time you have to spare.

14. Pocket Crosswords

Ideal for readers just starting out or seasoned pros, Pocket Crosswords is the perfect crossword mag for readers on the move.

Printed in a compact size, Pocket Crosswords makes for excellent portable entertainment, offering 80+ crossword puzzles with every issue.

Clues often cover topics including television, books and film with cash prize competitions also regularly featured.

15. Beano

The ultimate magazine subscription for kids, Beano is aimed at 6-12 year-olds.

The world’s longest-running weekly comic for kids, each new issue of Beano arrives packed with a fun and exciting mix of comic strips, pranks, hilarious jokes and activities.

Offering a timely break away from screens, keep children entertained with help from iconic characters, including Dennis and Minnie, and their latest comic adventures.

Making reading more fun and engaging, every Beano is bursting with colourful visuals, presented in an easy-to-navigate comic style, offering a break from books and novels.

16. Puzzler Kids’ Collection

An exciting full-colour magazine packed with boredom-busting puzzles, subscribe to Puzzler Kids’ Collection.

Centred around engaging topics, different puzzle types include Wordsearch, Sudoku, Crossword, Kriss Kross and Spot The Difference.

Every issue of this award-winning magazine also has cool competitions for kids to enter!

17. 110% Gaming

Gift a regular break from screens with a mag dedicated to keeping kids up-to-date with the latest gaming news, reviews, tips and guides with a subscription 110% Gaming.

As well as getting all the latest gaming news first, each issue of 110% Gaming arrives with awesome free gifts!

18. Junior Puzzles

Packed with over 140 engaging puzzles inside every issue, today’s final magazine is the ideal subscription for kids who love a challenge!

Different puzzles making an appearance include a mix of familiar favourites and interesting challenges.

Readers can look forward to classic Wordsearch, Kriss Kross, Sudoku, Crossword, Spot The Difference and more inside each issue of Junior Puzzles.

