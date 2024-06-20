These are the best magazine subscriptions to try this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Entertainment

These are the best magazine subscriptions to try this summer

Featuring a wide selection catering to a variety of interests, we start with a popular women’s weekly magazine…

magazine subscriptions
Find your perfect summer read with today's list (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)

Ensuring that you never miss an issue, save on the shop price and get your copy delivered direct to your door, we look at some of the best magazine subscriptions to consider this summer.

All available to order direct at DC Thomson Shop, featuring a wide selection catering to a variety of interests, we start with a popular women’s weekly magazine…

Our top magazine subscription benefits:

  • Save on the shop price
  • Free UK delivery
  • Never miss an issue
  • Early access – get your copy before the shops (UK only)

1. My Weekly

My Weekly magazine
My Weekly magazine (DC Thomson)

A popular women’s mag, My Weekly is a long trusted, feel-good read offering a lot inside every issue.

With fiction from rising stars and big-name authors, My Weekly’s short stories offer drama, intrigue, and romance.

From seasonal twists on favourites and classic dishes for all occasions to amazing meals bringing a little ‘wow factor’ to the dinner table, My Weekly serves up plenty of cooking inspiration to try at home or share with friends.

Celebrities that matter to you, each issue of My Weekly has a different cover star. Get used to regularly enjoying inspiring interviews every week – recent cover stars have included Joanna Lumley, Lulu, and Cat Deeley.

You’ll also hear from a team of experts covering topics including health and beauty, wellbeing, money matters, travel and fashion.

2. The Scots Magazine

The Scots Magazine
The Scots Magazine (DC Thomson)

Subscribe to The Scots Magazine to enjoy entertaining and informative features on Scotland’s people, places, and culture.

A monthly celebration of Scotland, in-depth articles explore destinations across the country, our long and fascinating past, the latest events and cultural news, also offering celeb interviews as well as Scottish foodie inspiration.

Passionate about the outdoors? Each month, hear from a team of experts including Jim Crumley and Cameron McNeish covering various outdoor topics.

You’ll also enjoy articles exploring new walking routes and learn about Scotland’s beautiful mountains and hills with help from insightful features.

3. The People’s Friend

The People’s Friend
The People’s Friend (DC Thomson)

Refreshed this year with an exciting new look, there has never been a more exciting time to try The People’s Friend magazine.

The world’s oldest weekly women’s magazine, The People’s Friend is celebrating its 155th anniversary in 2024.

The home of great reading and weekly fiction, each issue of “The Friend” contains eleven short stories covering a wide range of popular genres. From period romance to cosy crime, enjoy fresh, expertly curated fiction every week with a subscription ensuring you never miss the latest serial instalment.

Alongside fiction, each issue also contains craft and cooking inspiration, the latest on health and wellbeing, gardening advice and topical features.

4. bunkered magazine

bunkered
bunkered (DC Thomson)

The best of golf news, gear reviews, tips, interviews, and amazing features distilled into a high-quality glossy magazine, bunkered is next on today’s list.

Whether looking to treat yourself or find the perfect gift for Dad, bunkered is a must-consider subscription for golf fans.

With every issue, stay up-to-date on the latest gear, tuition and enjoy Q&As with the world’s best players.

Helping to keep the score down on the course, enjoy regular expert tips and guidance on different elements of the game as well as must-read coverage on golfs biggest stories.

5. My Weekly Pocket Novel

My Weekly Pocket Novel
My Weekly Pocket Novel (DC Thomson)

A regular fiction subscription arriving in a handy pocket-sized format, be swept off on new adventures and enjoy thrilling stories with My Weekly Pocket Novel.

Publishing twenty-six brand-new stories a year (that’s one every fortnight!), pocket novels offer a great, quick read covering genres including romance, drama and intrigue.

Printed in larger, easier-to-read type, My Weekly Pocket Novel serves up more of the fantastic fiction both sister titles My Weekly and My Weekly Special are known for.

6. The People’s Friend Special

The People’s Friend Special
The People’s Friend Special (DC Thomson)

The perfect companion or three-weekly alternative to their weekly title, The People’s Friend Special offers more of the great fiction, articles and puzzles loved by readers of “The Friend” around the world.

Inside every issue of The People’s Friend Special, look forward to 20 new short stories, puzzles, cookery, craft and inspirational travel articles.

7. Commando Comics

Commando Comics
Commando Comics (DC Thomson)

Printing four issues every two weeks, subscribe to Commando and you’ll quickly grow a comic collection packed with amazing cover artwork and epic stories covering land, sea and air, stepping back (and occasionally forward) in time.

First published in 1961, each issue of Commando is a self-contained story taking readers to the heart of the battle and different conflicts including WW1, WWII, Vietnam and the ancient Roman Empire.

8. Puzzler

Puzzler
Puzzler (DC Thomson)

The original and best puzzle mag, Puzzler offers a stimulating variety of 125 puzzles inside every issue.

Puzzler has been going strong for over 50 years (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)
Test yourself with different puzzles (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)
Enjoy 125 puzzles every issue (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)
Cash prizes to be won every issue (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)

Still going strong after 50 years, different included puzzles range from Number Jig to Round Tour and Alphabetical Jigsaw.

9. Puzzler Collection

Puzzler Collection
Puzzler Collection (DC Thomson)

The UK’s biggest-selling puzzle magazine, Puzzler Collection offers a winning combination of 160+ puzzles inside every issue.

Different puzzles to look forward to include Boxwise, Cross-Quiz, Dateline, Jolly Mixtures and Sudoku.

Seeking more of a challenge? Fear not! Continuity, Honeycomb and Round-Tour, created by experienced compilers, are unequalled elsewhere.

10. The People’s Friend Pocket Novel

The People’s Friend Pocket Novel
The People’s Friend Pocket Novel (DC Thomson)

Two new titles arriving every month, The People’s Friend Pocket Novel is printed in a convenient pocket-sized format with a larger type.

The perfect fiction subscription gift idea, each pocket novel is its own self-contained short story (very occasionally split across more than one novel) finished with a beautiful cover illustration.

Pockets novels are published in a handy pocket-sized format (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)
Enjoy a great, quick read (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)
Enjoy a variety of genres throughout your subscription (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)

Making for great collectables, stories are often set seasonally, exploring a wide range of settings and periods.

All great, quick reads, popular “Friend” favourite genres range from classic “Will they, won’t they?” romantic stories to cosy crime tales offering a little mystery and intrigue.

11. Logic Problems

Logic Problems
Logic Problems (DC Thomson)

Deduce who, what, where, when, why and how, regularly with a subscription to Logic Problems – the only magazine of its kind!

Offering fascinating puzzles to dive into with every issue (55 per issue to be exact!), exercise your little grey cells with this extremely popular puzzle mag.

Puzzles presented in a light-hearted fun style, enjoy regular characters and story settings in every issue.

12. This England

This England magazine
This England (DC Thomson)

A quarterly celebration of England, our next magazine has been called “as refreshing as a cup of tea”.

Publishing four issues per year in a glossy magazine format, This England offers articles exploring English history, the country’s greatest achievements and innovations from the 20th century and timely travel inspiration.

Throughout each issue, further highlights include breathtaking photography of stunning countryside, charming poetry and articles discussing unusual traditions and interesting people.

12. Sudoku Puzzles

Sudoku Puzzles
Sudoku Puzzles (DC Thomson)

A pocket-sized Sudoku magazine you can take anywhere, each issue of our next magazine subscription option includes 200 puzzles in every issue.

Puzzles organised into three levels of difficulty, Sudoku Puzzles also includes a small number of 12×12 Sudoku, Killer Sudoku and X-Factor Sudoku!

13. Kakuro

Kakuro
Kakuro (DC Thomson)

Our next magazine offers Sudoku with a twist! With Kakuro, the aim is to fill the grid so that each block adds up in total in the box or to the left of it.

Sudoku with a mathematical element attached to it, Kakuro offers puzzles in a range of grid sizes, so you can choose the challenge that suits the time you have to spare.

14. Pocket Crosswords

Pocket Crosswords
Pocket Crosswords (DC Thomson)

Ideal for readers just starting out or seasoned pros, Pocket Crosswords is the perfect crossword mag for readers on the move.

Printed in a compact size, Pocket Crosswords makes for excellent portable entertainment, offering 80+ crossword puzzles with every issue.

Clues often cover topics including television, books and film with cash prize competitions also regularly featured.

15. Beano

Beano
Beano (DC Thomson)

The ultimate magazine subscription for kids, Beano is aimed at 6-12 year-olds.

The world’s longest-running weekly comic for kids, each new issue of Beano arrives packed with a fun and exciting mix of comic strips, pranks, hilarious jokes and activities.

Offering a timely break away from screens, keep children entertained with help from iconic characters, including Dennis and Minnie, and their latest comic adventures.

Making reading more fun and engaging, every Beano is bursting with colourful visuals, presented in an easy-to-navigate comic style, offering a break from books and novels.

16. Puzzler Kids’ Collection

Puzzler Kids’ Collection
Puzzler Kids’ Collection (DC Thomson)

An exciting full-colour magazine packed with boredom-busting puzzles, subscribe to Puzzler Kids’ Collection.

Centred around engaging topics, different puzzle types include Wordsearch, Sudoku, Crossword, Kriss Kross and Spot The Difference.

Every issue of this award-winning magazine also has cool competitions for kids to enter!

17. 110% Gaming

110% Gaming
110% Gaming (DC Thomson)

Gift a regular break from screens with a mag dedicated to keeping kids up-to-date with the latest gaming news, reviews, tips and guides with a subscription 110% Gaming.

As well as getting all the latest gaming news first, each issue of 110% Gaming arrives with awesome free gifts!

18. Junior Puzzles

Junior Puzzles
Junior Puzzles (DC Thomson)

Packed with over 140 engaging puzzles inside every issue, today’s final magazine is the ideal subscription for kids who love a challenge!

Different puzzles making an appearance include a mix of familiar favourites and interesting challenges.

Readers can look forward to classic Wordsearch, Kriss Kross, Sudoku, Crossword, Spot The Difference and more inside each issue of Junior Puzzles.

Find your next magazine subscription

